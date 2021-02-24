 My Hero Academia cosplayer has fans hopping with joy as Rabbit Hero Miruko - Dexerto
My Hero Academia cosplayer has fans hopping with joy as Rabbit Hero Miruko

Published: 24/Feb/2021 8:13

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Rabbit Hero Miruko Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @chibith0t

My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer stunned her thousands of fans with a brilliant transformation into Rabbit Hero Miruko; the fifth-highest ranked pro hero in the series.

Rumi Usagiyamam, better known as Rabbit Hero Miruko isn’t one of My Hero Academia’s main characters. However, she’s a popular one, especially among cosplayers. She was first introduced as a silhouette in Episode 82 and finally made a full appearance in Episode 86.

Rabbit Hero Miruko is uncompromising and candid, which is what you’d expect from the fifth-highest ranked pro hero. But unlike other heroes, she doesn’t like the idea of teams. Instead, she prefers working alone and relying on her strength.

Her quirk, Rabbit, gives her the qualities and abilities of a rabbit, including incredible leg strength, excellent hearing, and a knack for sensing danger. Her kicks are so strong, they can shatter entire buildings.

Crunchyroll / Bones
My Hero Academia’s Rabbit Hero Miruko is tough as nails.

A cosplayer named Sachi stunned her fans with one of the best Rabbit Hero Miruko cosplays we’ve ever seen. It captured every little detail of her hero costume, from the sleeveless white and purple leotard with a crescent moon on her chest to the metal plates above her hips and purple boots. 

She also didn’t forget about the long-flowing white hair trademark bunny ears, which are equally important.

“PRO HERO NO.5: Rabbit Hero Miruko!” she wrote. “Your fave rabbit girl is here to save the day! Who’s your favorite pro hero?

You’ll see fans describe it as gorgeous, perfect, and stunning in the comments, and they are right on the money. It’s not the first time Sachi has made headlines with her quality cosplays, and it won’t be the last. 

All in all, it’s about as close as you can get to seeing the real thing. The photography from topherblev was top-notch, too. It helped Sachi’s already awesome cosplay look even better.

Demon Slayer cosplayer braves the snow as phenomenal Nezuko Kamado

Published: 23/Feb/2021 7:49 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 7:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Demon Slayer Nezuko Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @anniicosplays

Demon Slayer

A talented Demon Slayer cosplayer braved the cold and posed as Nezuko Kamado on a rock surrounded by bamboo and snow, adding some nice scenery to her incredible transformation.

Demon Slayer is on its way to becoming one of the biggest anime of all time. But although it boasts all kinds of interesting characters, it’s hard to find one more captivating than Nezuko Kamado.

She used to be human. However, she was attacked and turned into a powerful demon by Muzan Kibutsuji, the series’s main antagonist. Fortunately, she managed to maintain a shred of humanity and refuses to consume human flesh and blood.

Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
Viz Media
Nezuko Kamado is one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer.

Nezuko’s interesting appearance is one of the main reasons why she’s a popular choice among cosplayers.

She wears a pink kimono, a brown robe, a red and white checkered sash, an orange waistband, pink sandals, and white socks wrapped in thick material.

However, her trademark items include a small pink ribbon in her hair and a bamboo mouthpiece, and her long-flowing hair and bright-pink eyes. We’ve seen many excellent cosplays in our time, but a cosplayer named aniicosplays has joined the ranks as one of the best.

“I had to take the rare chance to take cosplay photos in the snow during the last few days!” she wrote. “enju.cosplay gave me her Nezuko cosplay, and this small bamboo garden in the park by my home was perfect for the shoot!”

“The hairstyle is very unusual for me since I haven’t shown my forehead in years, so I felt really weird at first, but I got used to it. But I feel bad for Nezuko for having to walk around in those shoes, they’re really not made for the snow.”

 

Anii might have borrowed the outfit from a friend, but she nailed the hair and overall look. The costume is important, but it’s also how you wear it.

It’s fair to say she looks exactly how you’d imagine Nezuko would in real life.

Plus, the fact she’s surrounded by snow and bamboo makes it all-the-more believable, since they pop up quite a lot in the show.