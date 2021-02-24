My Hero Academia cosplayer has fans hopping with joy as Rabbit Hero Miruko - Dexerto

A My Hero Academia cosplayer stunned her thousands of fans with a brilliant transformation into Rabbit Hero Miruko; the fifth-highest ranked pro hero in the series.

Rumi Usagiyamam, better known as Rabbit Hero Miruko isn’t one of My Hero Academia’s main characters. However, she’s a popular one, especially among cosplayers. She was first introduced as a silhouette in Episode 82 and finally made a full appearance in Episode 86.

Rabbit Hero Miruko is uncompromising and candid, which is what you’d expect from the fifth-highest ranked pro hero. But unlike other heroes, she doesn’t like the idea of teams. Instead, she prefers working alone and relying on her strength.

Her quirk, Rabbit, gives her the qualities and abilities of a rabbit, including incredible leg strength, excellent hearing, and a knack for sensing danger. Her kicks are so strong, they can shatter entire buildings.

A cosplayer named Sachi stunned her fans with one of the best Rabbit Hero Miruko cosplays we’ve ever seen. It captured every little detail of her hero costume, from the sleeveless white and purple leotard with a crescent moon on her chest to the metal plates above her hips and purple boots.

She also didn’t forget about the long-flowing white hair trademark bunny ears, which are equally important.

“PRO HERO NO.5: Rabbit Hero Miruko!” she wrote. “Your fave rabbit girl is here to save the day! Who’s your favorite pro hero?

You’ll see fans describe it as gorgeous, perfect, and stunning in the comments, and they are right on the money. It’s not the first time Sachi has made headlines with her quality cosplays, and it won’t be the last.

All in all, it’s about as close as you can get to seeing the real thing. The photography from topherblev was top-notch, too. It helped Sachi’s already awesome cosplay look even better.