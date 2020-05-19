My Hero Academia cosplayer explodes into action as female Bakugo

My Hero Academia is an ongoing anime/manga series that boasts a wealth of colorful characters — one of them being the ever-popular Katsuki Bakugo, which a skilled cosplayer brought to life with her own special twist.

Bakugo (whose name literally means “explosion”) is one of MHA’s titular characters, acting as a foil to main protagonist Deku, who he constantly teases during the length of their heated rivalry.

Bakugo’s name is also relevant to his quirk, “Explosion,” allowing him to shoot powerful explosions from his hands, which are covered in nitroglycerin that allow him to create the blasts he uses for mobility and combat purposes.

Advertisement

As one of the show’s most popular students, it comes as little surprise that the fiery youngster has seen multiple renditions from cosplayers the world over — but one costumer has truly flipped the script with Bakugo in a huge way.

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer steals hearts as adorable Mitsuri Kanroji

Popular Italian cosplayer “Mochi Chuu” revealed her very own version of Bakugo on her Instagram account, genderbending the character with a unique feminine twist that truly brings out her sadistic side.

Advertisement

Replacing Bakugo’s athletic tanktop for a haltered crop-top, there’s not much that separates the character’s classic hero costume from her feminine portrayal, otherwise — excluding the killer eyeshadow and makeup, of course.

Nevertheless, Mochi’s costume is truly top-tier, providing a stunningly accurate take on Bakugo’s spiky hair and elaborate hero outfit, giant grenades and all.

While the cosplay is surely a work of art, Mochi admitted that the outfit has since been destroyed, but claimed that she hopes to remake it into an even better version for the future.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time she’s genderbent MHA’s male characters, either; Mochi previously debuted a female version of Deku, giving the character long hair an a fashionable crop top to set her apart from her male inspiration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNSLf3YULuc

With MHA season four finally completed, fans are anxiously awaiting the next arc for the popular anime; and although a certain release date has yet to be confirmed, an official announcement for the show has claimed it is on the way “soon.” That’s good news for our cosplayers like Mochi Chuu!