My Hero Academia cosplayer creates amazing female twist on Izuku Midoriya

My Hero Academia follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, and an incredibly talented cosplayer has given the anime’s main character Deku an amazing female twist with her perfect recreation.

Since it’s debut back in 2016, My Hero Academia has captured the hearts and imaginations of viewers across the world, as audiences became infatuated with the story of Izuku Midoriya, a young man born without superpowers who inherits a quirk from his hero All Might.

With his newfound powers, Deku enrols in U.A. High School to learn how to control One For All and become the world’s greatest professional hero, meeting tons of incredible talented heroes along the way — and some dangerous villains too.

While Deku may be smaller and lack the ability to control his quirk like his fellow classmates, his heart and determination have made him and the show unbelievably popular, with Midoriya quickly becoming one of anime’s most recognizable characters.

Cosplayer ‘lil_leahbee’ shared her adorable take on Deku, putting an incredible female twist on the character, pushing the iconic green hair into a ponytail with bangs falling either side of her face.

While it may be a gender-swapped version of Izuku, it’s instantly recognizable, complete with metal mask hanging around her neck, white gloves, and the recognizable green bodysuit that he wears when heading into battle.

My Hero Academia originally made its debut as a manga in 2014, although it truly exploded in popularity with its anime adaption by studio Bones.

Anyone looking to see what all the hype is about can jump into the show right now. All episodes can be watched on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation. The show’s fifth season has been confirmed, but likely won’t be released until 2021.