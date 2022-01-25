My Hero Academia cosplayer craves blood as ominous Himiko Toga

A popular cosplayer named Krissy, also known as cat_bat_cosplay on Instagram, made My Hero Academia fans proud with her spine-tingling transformation into vampiric villain Himiko Toga.

Himiko Toga is one of the most popular villains in My Hero Academia. It’s all thanks to her terrifying yet adorable demeanor and interesting backstory, which was explored in more detail in My Hero Academia Season 5.

Naturally, that means she’s beloved among cosplayers too.

There’s something special about seeing her in the flesh. Plus, she has a few different looks they can do, including her school uniform outfit or her villain attire with several gadgets.

Krissy is a cosplayer with more than 300,000 followers on Instagram. Her gallery is filled with incredible transformations into all kinds of characters, including My Hero Academia’s Froppy to Kill la Kill’s Ryuko Matoi.

For one of her more recent projects, she decided to dip back into the My Hero Academia universe and bring Himiko Toga to life.

Not only did she do an incredible job re-creating her look to perfection, but she also turned it into a viral TikTok video.

Krissy’s fans were delighted with her cosplay. They described it as everything from “adorable” to “amazing” and thanked her for always using her talents to brighten their day.

Her fanbase can’t wait to see which anime or gaming character she decides to cosplay next, and neither can we!