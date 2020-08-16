My Hero Academia cosplayer casts a spell on enemies as Camie Utsushimi

A My Hero Academia cosplayer shared her stunning transformation into Camie Utsushimi. The artist's perfect depiction of the heroine will be sure to leave fans of the anime under her spell.

My Hero Academia has become a worldwide phenomena, exploding in popularity since its debut in 2016. Viewers around the world can't get enough of its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks.

A talented cosplayer brought one of the show's most beloved characters to life with her enchanting take on Camie. She looks so much like the student that it's almost as if Utsushimi has glamoured her way out of the screen.

My Hero Academia cosplayer stuns as Camie

While most of the anime focuses on U.A. High, the show also introduces a competing school in later seasons called Shiketsu High School. One of the most popular students at the institution is Camie, who can make enemies see illusions using her Glamour quirk.

Bringing Utsushimi to life, cosplayer Danii 'milksodacosplay' shared her insanely accurate costume on Instagram. The artist channeled the heroine's personality by tipping her school uniform cap in a close-up shot.

Danii perfectly nailed the character's signature look by re-creating her flowing blonde hair and long eyelashes. She also depicted her enchanting gaze that she uses to stun enemies.

The cosplayer showed off her incredibly detailed outfit by 'miccostumes' in another picture posted to her account. Photographer 'Kanani' captured her posing in Cami's signature black bodysuit, which includes her silver neck choker.

In another photo, Danii re-creates one of the character's most iconic poses by tilting forward and holding her cap. The artist's cosplay is amazingly faithful to the show, even including the student's white high-top heeled shoes.

My Hero Academia originally made its debut in 2014 as a manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It then found worldwide success with its anime adaptation two years later by studio Bones.

The animation just wrapped up its fourth arc in April. For everything we know so far about season 5, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up can watch every episode on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.