My Hero Academia cosplayer burns bright as fiery female Shoto Todoroki - Dexerto

My Hero Academia cosplayer burns bright as fiery female Shoto Todoroki

Published: 14/Dec/2020 7:22

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shoot Todoroki My hero academia cosplay
Kiyekuu / Viz Media

My Hero Academia

Shoto Todoroki is a popular choice among My Hero Academia cosplayers for many reasons, but one fan went above and beyond and managed to bring him to life with a female twist.

My Hero Academia fans love that the show revolves around many incredible characters, even if the main focus is often on Izuku Midoriya. But while they’re all special in their own way, it’s hard to name one more universally loved than Shoto Todoroki.

It’s not because he’s the youngest son of Enji Todoroki, better known as Endeavour, who is introduced as the second-highest ranked hero after All Might. Instead, it’s because he changed from someone who was cold and detached to a caring and kind classmate.

Plus, the fact his quirk, Half-Cold Half-Hot, lets him control fire and ice makes him one of the coolest characters in the series. There’s something special about being able to control the elements, especially two at once.

Interestingly, he also bears a striking resemblance to Prince Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender. The two of them both had to overcome personal hardship and have visible burn scars on their face.

Shoot Todoroki My hero academia cosplay
Viz Media
Shoot Todoroki is one of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia.

Kiyekuu is a popular cosplayer who set the internet on fire when she posted a picture of herself cosplaying Shoto Todoroki on Instagram. What sets it apart from the rest is the fact it’s a genderbend.

“I am so proud with how my [Shoto Todoroki] genderbend cosplay came out,” she said. “This is from the anime My Hero Academia! Two genderbend cosplays within a week? Holy! I hope you guys are enjoying the new cosplays as much as I am.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiyekuu (@kiyekuu)

The outfit itself is simple enough, but it still looks great. The true quality, however, lies in the hair and make-up. Kiyekuu absolutely nailed the shades of white and red in her hair as well as the brown and green in her eyes.

Cosplayers are often graded on how elaborate the outfit is. But sometimes simpler can be better, and the true art lies in how closely the person resembles the character.

If they’re able to overcome obstacles like a genderbend, then they deserve all the praise.

Cosplay

Thea Trinidad stuns Sailor Moon fans with classic Sailor Jupiter

Published: 12/Dec/2020 17:50 Updated: 13/Dec/2020 13:21

by Georgina Smith
Zelina Vega next to Sailor Jupiter from Sailor Moon
Instagram: theatrinidad / Toei Animation

Share

Sailor Moon zelina vega

Wrestling star Thea Trinidad has yet again pulled another fantastic cosplay out of the bag, this time recreating Sailor Jupiter from the hugely popular anime Sailor Moon.

While Thea is known primarily for her amazing work as a professional wrestler, she has shown time and time again that she is hugely passionate about the gaming and cosplay communities.

She even combines the two worlds together on occasion, and streams live from her Twitch channel in cosplay, allowing her fans to get a full immersive experience, and see her talents from all angles.

In the past, we’ve seen the wrestling star recreate a huge range of characters from different media forms with fantastic accuracy, including Mortal Kombat’s Kitana, Overwatch’s D.Va, and Apex Legends’ Loba.

Zelina Vega regularly cosplays gaming characters like Apex Legends heroine Loba.
Instagram: Zelina Vega
Thea Trinidad regularly cosplays gaming characters like Apex Legends heroine Loba.

This time, thanks to one of her fans choosing this cosplay via her Twitch sub board, Thea cosplayed the character Makoto Kino a.k.a. Sailor Jupiter from the anime Sailor Moon.

Sailor Moon began airing as an anime in 1992, and has accumulated a huge following that still exists as strong as ever decades later. The series follows a series of superheroines, who defend the Earth against evil villains.

Thea looks every bit the part of Sailor Jupiter in her cosplay. Her silk green pleated skirt perfectly mimics that classic Japanese style school uniform, and gives of the same vibrant aesthetic that both the original anime and manga did.

The white bodice cinched in at the waist, and is overlaid with a huge baby pink bow, fastened in the middle with a brooch that perfectly matches the jade green of her skirt.

Around her neck is a green choker with the all-important gold star stamped in the middle, and across her forehead she wears Sailor Jupiter’s classic tiara, a shimmering green stone right at the center.

Fans loved her take on the classic anime character, calling it “beautiful” and “awesome looking.” One commenter said “my literal idol. You make the perfect Jupiter,” and another gave their stamp of approval with “as a Sailor Moon fan I love this.”

As expected, Thea has done a fantastic job with this cosplay, and fans can’t wait to see what universe she will dip into next. It’s also why she was nominated as one of our Cosplayers of the Year for the 2020 Dexerto Awards.