My Hero Academia cosplayer burns bright as fiery female Shoto Todoroki - Dexerto

Shoto Todoroki is a popular choice among My Hero Academia cosplayers for many reasons, but one fan went above and beyond and managed to bring him to life with a female twist.

My Hero Academia fans love that the show revolves around many incredible characters, even if the main focus is often on Izuku Midoriya. But while they’re all special in their own way, it’s hard to name one more universally loved than Shoto Todoroki.

It’s not because he’s the youngest son of Enji Todoroki, better known as Endeavour, who is introduced as the second-highest ranked hero after All Might. Instead, it’s because he changed from someone who was cold and detached to a caring and kind classmate.

Plus, the fact his quirk, Half-Cold Half-Hot, lets him control fire and ice makes him one of the coolest characters in the series. There’s something special about being able to control the elements, especially two at once.

Interestingly, he also bears a striking resemblance to Prince Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender. The two of them both had to overcome personal hardship and have visible burn scars on their face.

Kiyekuu is a popular cosplayer who set the internet on fire when she posted a picture of herself cosplaying Shoto Todoroki on Instagram. What sets it apart from the rest is the fact it’s a genderbend.

“I am so proud with how my [Shoto Todoroki] genderbend cosplay came out,” she said. “This is from the anime My Hero Academia! Two genderbend cosplays within a week? Holy! I hope you guys are enjoying the new cosplays as much as I am.”

The outfit itself is simple enough, but it still looks great. The true quality, however, lies in the hair and make-up. Kiyekuu absolutely nailed the shades of white and red in her hair as well as the brown and green in her eyes.

Cosplayers are often graded on how elaborate the outfit is. But sometimes simpler can be better, and the true art lies in how closely the person resembles the character.

If they’re able to overcome obstacles like a genderbend, then they deserve all the praise.