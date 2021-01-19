Mortal Kombat cosplayer breaks the ice with amazing Sub-Zero outfit - Dexerto

Mortal Kombat is one of the gaming universe’s most iconic franchises and has recently acquired its own movie. One cosplayer has chosen to celebrate in style by transforming into the icy Sub-Zero.

If there’s one franchise that almost every gamer knows about it’s Mortal Kombat. The iconic fighting game has spawned a loyal fanbase, as well as a host of spinoff media, including the 2021 movie of the same name.

The game has even been picked up by sugar free energy drink behemoths GFUEL, who have created 11 unique flavors are inspired by the title’s main characters.

Just in time for the movie dropping on April 16, one fan has created an insane cosplay that will leave you feeling a little chilly.

Sub-Zero cosplay brings in the Ice Shower

Sub-Zero has become one of the game’s most popular characters. The Chinese cryomancer has the power to bend ice to his will, making him a pretty fierce opponent.

Polish cosplayer Cyprian has brought Sub-Zero into the real world with an amazing series of cosplay images. One of these shows him channelling some inner peace while contemplating how best to pull off the perfect fatality as the ice bender.

Read More: Genshin Impact cosplayer is seeing stars as magical Mona

Seen sporting the character’s deep navy samurai style armor, coupled with the Oni style mask that covers the bottom half of his face, we really wouldn’t want to run into him in the middle of a frosty winter forest.

It’s not just the outfit that makes Cyprian stand out above other cosplayers, it’s his menacing attitude that makes him the perfect Sub-Zero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyprian (@cyperian_workshop)

Cyprian as some fun as Sub-Zero

When he’s not glaring into the camera though, the Pole is making the Mortal Kombat assassin into an almost lovable character.

One of the best images from the series is of him recreating the classic high kicks that are seen throughout the series, and in turn have become one of the images fans are most familiar with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyprian (@cyperian_workshop)



A second video shows him dancing away to ‘Ice Ice Baby,’ and considering it has garnered an astounding 2k likes, it’s safe to say fans want to drop the beat with Cyprian’s Sub-Zero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyprian (@cyperian_workshop)

The attention to detail in this cosplay is amazing. With the upcoming movie and awesome art like this, we can’t wait to see if Cyprian brings us any more Mortal Kombat cosplays.

We’d love to see Scorpion, the series’ resurrected Ninja, get down to ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane.’ Why? Because he’s a Scorpion after all!