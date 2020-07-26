Metroid cosplayer goes viral as mind-blowing real life Samus Aran

A talented Metroid cosplayer brought beloved Nintendo heroine Samus Aran to life. The artist's insanely accurate re-creation of the galactic bounty hunter will leave fans in awe.

Metroid made its groundbreaking debut in 1986 on the Nintendo Entertainment System. The action-adventure title features one of the most iconic video game characters of all time – Samus Aran.

Advertisement

Popular cosplayer 'hendoart' went viral after transforming into the popular protagonist. The artist's jaw dropping take is so good, it's almost as if the bounty hunter has blasted her way out of the screen and into real life.

Metroid cosplayer becomes Samus

The series revolves around protagonist Samus, who defends the earth against pirates. Players control the bounty hunter across a decade worth of games to face off against the iconic alien creatures called Metroids.

Advertisement

Bringing the heroine to life, prolific cosplayer 'Hendo' transformed into the galactic fighter with her jaw-dropping costume. The artist meticulously built Aran's iconic exoskeleton suit, which famously has an arm cannon for a weapon.

Read More: Meg Turney has perfect response to Rainbow 6 cosplay criticism



Photographer 'happytriggerla' captured her posing while holding her space helmet in her hand. The cosplayer meticulously crafted each piece of her armor, including her pauldrons which she states has over 42 LED lights connected inside.

In another shot posted on Instagram, the star looks ready to dawn her helmet and jump into battle. Just like the chest piece, the helmet and gloves each glow with a green light, truly bringing the Nintendo character's signature suit to life.

Advertisement

The cosplayer also showed off her take on Samus Aran's Zero Suit look, which became popularized in the multiplayer fighting series Super Smash Bros. The outfit was first introduced in the 2004 Game Boy Advance title Metroid: Zero Mission.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, in 2017 Hendo teamed up with HyperX for a behind-the-scenes look at how she made her costume. The sheer amount of work it took for her to bring Samus' suit to life is proof that cosplay is an art form in itself.

(Topic starts at 3:57.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLQIYgz93zA

Samus has been missing in action for over a decade now, as the last mainline release was Metroid: Other M for the Wii in 2010. However in 2017, Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 is in development.

Advertisement

Read More: Avatar cosplayer leads the Kyoshi Warriors as Suki



The wildly anticipated title is being worked on by Retro Studios, who took over the game after it was delayed in 2019. After years of waiting, fans are excited to play as the bounty hunter once again.