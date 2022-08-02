EsportsCosplay

League of Legends cosplayer spooks fans as terrifying Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks

. Last updated: Aug 02, 2022
Fiddlesticks
Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks in League of Legends
Riot Games

League of Legends cosplay group ‘Twiin Cosplay’ has spooked fans with an incredible rendition of Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks, boasting such immaculate attention to detail that the work of art is indistinguishable from the original character model.

The Star Guardian event is taking over League of Legends, as well as all of Riot Games’ other instalments. In celebration of the festivities, the developers have promoted art from their fans surrounding the colorful cast of heroes.

But one cosplay stands out among the rest — since cosplayers often choose to highlight the dazzling cast of Star Guardians rather than the gloomier antagonists.

A cosplay of Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks, done by Twiin Cosplay, has shook the fandom. The level of detail and complexity of the cosplay make it easily mistaken as digital art rather than a costume set.

Cosplaying is the artistic endeavor to mimic a fictional character in the form of a real life costume. And Twiin Cosplay managed to perfect the art — creating a frighteningly accurate depiction of Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks.

Riot was so impressed with the costume that they even debuted the costume in their live action version of the Star Guardian music video.

TWIIN Cosplay’s Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks looms over the Star Guardians

This isn’t the first time Twiin Cosplay received Riot’s recognition. In fact, they consistently impress Riot with their professional care to detail — often making appearances on Riot’s official Latan American League of Legends Twitter account.

As developer League of Legends continues introducing new skins, players won’t stop finding ways to immortalize them.

keep reading

Two Point Campus Gastronomy School
Gaming

New Xbox Game Pass August 2022 releases: Free games on console, PC & Cloud and everything leaving

. 8 minutes ago
Monster Tamer Lulu and Kog'Maw in League of Legends
League of Legends

League of Legends patch 12.15 notes: Big energy changes, more Sivir nerfs

. 21 minutes ago
TwitchCon health and safety header image
Entertainment

TwitchCon US slammed as organizers ease health guidelines ahead of event

. 2 hours ago
loading...