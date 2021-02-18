 LoL cosplayer charms fans as stunning Spirit Blossom Ahri - Dexerto
Cosplay

LoL cosplayer charms fans as stunning Spirit Blossom Ahri

Published: 18/Feb/2021 17:42

by Lauren Bergin
LoL_League_of_Legends_Spirit_Blossom_Ahri_Cosplay
Instagram: aka_purin, Riot Games

Ahri Riot Games

Despite League of Legends having over 100 champions, Ahri remains a staple in the LoL universe. One cosplayer has brought the nine tailed fox to life with her stunning Spirit Blossom cosplay. 

Even although the Spirit Blossom skin line has featured in League of Legends’ cosmetic gallery for a while, the event lives on in the hearts of players everywhere as one of our all-time favorites.

While players are currently focusing on grinding for that Lunar Beast Prestige Fiora skin, we still see the Japanese inspired entities popping up in games all over Summoner’s Rift.

In particular Ahri, the lead protagonist of the Spirit Blossom saga, has made quite the splash. One cosplayer has taken their love for our favorite seductress one step further though by creating a beautiful outfit that truly channels the fox spirit’s mischievous side.

Spirit Blossom Ahri in TFT Fates
Riot Games
You can’t help but want to trust Spirit Blossom Ahri.

Enchanting Spirit Blossom Ahri cosplay

Purin, a cosplayer based out of Poland, took to Instagram to show off her amazing real life construction of LoL’s iconic mid laner.

Seen framed by a baby pink background perched upon a host of Japanese inspired plushies and the iconic Kitsune mask that has become associated with the anime Demon Slayer, she truly embodies Ahri’s elegance.

A closer look at the iconic aqua and rose colored outfit shows just how much work has gone into this outfit. Every detail from her white booted toes all the way up to the little bell on he choker is fleshed out to perfection.

Where this cosplay really shines, however, is her hair. The deep magenta contrasts perfectly with the light cyan streaks, and also with the ribbon that hands from her piercing. The ears themselves have the rugged style of a mischievous fox, but mirror the hue of her hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Purin (@aka_purin)

Ahri cosplay has charmed fans

The comments on Purin’s Instagram post are awash with positivity, and she’s charmed LoL fans everywhere.

With one respondent writing that she is ‘mesmerizing’ and another claiming that “you fit that character so well,” it’s great to see such a positive reaction to a clearly well designed cosplay.

We can’t wait to see what the Pole whips up next. Maybe it’ll be that Lunar Beast Prestige Fiora skin that we’re all grinding for! Until then, we’ll have to keep following this slippery little fox down the rabbit hole.

Cosplay

Overwatch cosplayer sparkles with stunning Atlantic Mercy look

Published: 17/Feb/2021 17:35

by Lauren Bergin
Overwatch_Atlantic_Mercy_All_Star_Cosplay
Instagram: Tiffany Gordon Cosplay, Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy

It’s safe to say that Mercy has become one of Overwatch’s most cosplayed characters. The Swiss doctor has won the hearts of many a player, but her 2019 Overwatch League Atlantic All Star skin has been recreated with this amazing outfit.

When it comes to Mercy, the Overwatch world has truly fallen in love. The iconic angel inspired doctor has become a staple in both pro play and casual games, coming to save us every time that we end up in danger.

We’ve seen her transformed into a steampunk version of herself just dripping in darkness, but one of her most iconic skins is her 2019 All Star Skin. It’s pretty rare these days, but the lunar inspired blue and purple aesthetic make it stand out from the pack.

Hoping to channel her inner sparkle is this cosplayer, who has recreated the beautiful design just in time for Blizzard’s 30th anniversary.

Overwatch_Atlantic_Mercy_Skin_Cosplay
Blizzard Entertainment
Atlantic Mercy was a limited edition All Star skin that dropped in 2019.

Insane Overwatch Atlantic Mercy cosplay

Just in time for Blizzard’s 30th anniversary, Instagram cosplayer Tiffany Gordon has brought back her beautiful recreation of the healer’s All Star skin.

Seen sporting the aquamarine and lilac armor that make the skin so iconic, every detail on the outfit is perfect. From the color transitions to the ornate midnight inspired designs that decorate the armor, every little detail is meticulously designed.

What’s even more striking are the black and purple wings, however. Still mechanical but also incredibly ornate, the skin’s iconic lavender hue glows brightly against the midnight metal that forms the bones of the wings.

Finally, there’s Mercy’s Caduceus staff. Looking as though it was forged in the heart of a dying star, the gun metal and cyan combo come together to create beautiful contrast. Mercy herself would be proud of Tiffany’s creation!

With close to 4 thousand likes and a whole host of positive comments, this stunning cosplay has certainly won the hearts of Overwatch fans everywhere.

It’s great to see that, despite everything going on around us, creativity still flourishes and people still support it. We can’t wait to see what other cosplays Tiffany comes up with next. She’s already done 9 Blizzard cosplays, so one more can’t hurt right?