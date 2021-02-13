LoL cosplayer celebrates the Lunar New Year in style as Lunar Beast Darius

It’s the Lunar New Year, and to celebrate, some cosplayers are dressing up as their favorite characters inspired by the festival. One League of Legends cosplayer has taken this to the next level, bringing the Year of the Ox in with style as Lunar Beast Darius.

2021 marks Lunar New Year celebrations for the Year of the Ox, symbolizing diligence, honesty, power, and excellence.

Every year, Riot releases a new set of League of Legends skins to celebrate the big holiday. Obviously, a lot of the designs this year were based around that Ox theme, featuring powerful champions and a few tough helmets.

One of the new arrivals was Darius. The Noxian’s Lunar Beast skin has taken Summoner’s Rift by storm, with a big bulky axe, plenty of red and gold, and even a couple of horns to bring home the Ox theme.

However, if you thought the in-game cosmetic was good, you should check out cosplayer ‘TWINN’ and his adaptation of the skin.

Read More: LoL cosplayer shines like the sun as Leona

Absolutely no stone is left unturned in TWINN’s cosplay. He nails Darius’ signature red coat ⁠— with the Lunar Revel twist. He also perfectly recreates Darius’ full arm gauntlets, creating strong plates of armor.

He also did up Darius’ axe, fitted out with gold plating and red tones to slice through enemies it. We promise the red on there already isn’t blood.

Finally, to truly round the design off, he made up Ox horns to wear ⁠— glowing yellow, just like the skin in-game.

.@TwiinCosplay fueron los encargados de dar vida al poderoso Darius Bestia Lunar. ¿No nos crees? ¡Velo con tus propios ojos y sé parte de este escuadrón! 👉https://t.co/VzWEsg5wg4 pic.twitter.com/2k0oAYNUwh — League of Legends (@lollatam) February 12, 2021

The cosplay has taken the community by storm, even getting an official nod from Riot themselves on their League of Legends LATAM account.

It’s the best Lunar New Year cosplay we’ve seen, so we hope TWINN’s year is filled with fortunes going ahead!