LoL cosplayer celebrates the Lunar New Year in style as Lunar Beast Darius

Published: 13/Feb/2021 5:57

by Andrew Amos
TWINN cosplaying Lunar Beast Darius from League of Legends
Twitter: TwiinCosplay / Riot Games

It’s the Lunar New Year, and to celebrate, some cosplayers are dressing up as their favorite characters inspired by the festival. One League of Legends cosplayer has taken this to the next level, bringing the Year of the Ox in with style as Lunar Beast Darius.

2021 marks Lunar New Year celebrations for the Year of the Ox, symbolizing diligence, honesty, power, and excellence.

Every year, Riot releases a new set of League of Legends skins to celebrate the big holiday. Obviously, a lot of the designs this year were based around that Ox theme, featuring powerful champions and a few tough helmets.

Lunar Beast Darius in League of Legends
Riot Games
Lunar Beast Darius is one of League’s newest Lunar New Year skins.

One of the new arrivals was Darius. The Noxian’s Lunar Beast skin has taken Summoner’s Rift by storm, with a big bulky axe, plenty of red and gold, and even a couple of horns to bring home the Ox theme.

However, if you thought the in-game cosmetic was good, you should check out cosplayer ‘TWINN’ and his adaptation of the skin.

Absolutely no stone is left unturned in TWINN’s cosplay. He nails Darius’ signature red coat ⁠— with the Lunar Revel twist. He also perfectly recreates Darius’ full arm gauntlets, creating strong plates of armor.

He also did up Darius’ axe, fitted out with gold plating and red tones to slice through enemies it. We promise the red on there already isn’t blood.

Finally, to truly round the design off, he made up Ox horns to wear ⁠— glowing yellow, just like the skin in-game.

The cosplay has taken the community by storm, even getting an official nod from Riot themselves on their League of Legends LATAM account.

It’s the best Lunar New Year cosplay we’ve seen, so we hope TWINN’s year is filled with fortunes going ahead!

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer stuns fans as real life Gym Leader Bea

Published: 13/Feb/2021 0:53 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 0:54

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / Instagram: @thevirtualgeisha

A Pokemon cosplayer left the Sword & Shield community in awe after bringing Stow-on-Side Gym Leader Bea to life with her viral costume. 

Pokemon’s eight generation release Sword & Shield introduced fans to a whole host of new characters. However, fans can’t seem to get enough of Gym Leader Bea.

Prolific cosplayer ‘thevirtualgeisha‘ wowed fans of the Nintendo Switch RPGs when she unveiled her insanely accurate portrayal of the Fighting-type Trainer.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword Gym Leader Bea.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Sword-exclusive Gym Leader has become a hit with Pokemon fans.

Pokemon cosplayer goes viral as real life Gym Leader Bea

Popular cosplayer Virtual Geisha is known for her incredibly detailed re-creations of popular anime and video game characters. With over 265k followers on Instagram, she is one of the best in her field.

The artist made shockwaves in the Pokemon community when she shared her pitch-perfect portrayal of Sword & Shield Gym Leader Bea.

In her January 28 social media post, the star mirrored the Trainer’s iconic battle pose with an Ultra Ball while showcasing her faithful depiction of the heroine’s white and orange Galar League uniform.

The cosplay quickly went viral on the r/Pokemon subreddit after Geisha posted new shots on the Nintendo forum. The artist wowed by faithfully pulling off the character’s fighting leg kicks from the RPG. At the time of writing, the post already has over 15k upvotes.

My Bea cosplay! I hope you like it 🙂 from pokemon

Fans were stunned by how much she looks like the popular Gen 8 character, such as one player who wrote, “This is. the best Bea cosplay I’ve seen so far, you really did a great job.” Others agreed. “Damn honestly wow! You look exactly like Bea!” another fan exclaimed. The community thought the cosplay was so accurate, it was almost as if she had kicked her way out of the screen.

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to incredible Sword & Shield Gym Leader Bea cosplay.

Pokemon fans in love with the version-exclusive Gym Leader are in luck as the Fighting-type made her return to Sword & Shield in the Crown Tundra DLC which debuted in October 2020.

Players are able to team up with Bea in the new Galar Star Tournament. Who knows, perhaps the silver-haired fighter will make an appearance again later on in the series due to her popularity.