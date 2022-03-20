LilyPichu wows Genshin Impact fans with Yun Jin cosplay

Twitch streamer LilyPichu went viral after sharing her Genshin Impact cosplay on social media. The OfflineTV voice actor transformed into Liyue singer Yun Jin.

Making her debut in Genshin Impact Version 2.4, Yun Jin has enchanted players with her dazzling moveset and opera performance at Liyue’s Jade Chamber.

Popular Twitch streamer Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki celebrated the Geo 4-star by bringing the character to life with her insanely accurate cosplay. The real-life take on the Polearm user left fans of the Gacha RPG stunned.

LilyPichu goes viral with Genshin Impact Yun Jin cosplay

LilyPichu is no stranger to Genshin Impact as she has been a massive fan of the Gacha title since it launched two years ago. In 2021, the streamer was hired as the English voice actor for Anemo hero Sayu in the Version 2.0 update.

The star showed her love for the title by sharing her incredible cosplay of the Liyue character, Yun Jin. The OfflineTV creator dressed up in the singer’s iconic purple and white opera dress in a series of pictures on Twitter.

Ki meticulously captured Yun Jin’s iconic outfit such as her faithful recreation of the hero’s bonnet, including the blue, pink, and white balls that line the front of the headwear. The streamer even accurately portrayed the singer’s signature black laced boots and flowery accessories that hang off her attire.

LilyPichu’s Genshin Impact cosplay quickly went viral on the social media platform, amassing over 37k likes in just a day. Her accurate recreation of the hero was a hit with fans of the RPG who praised the streamer for her incredible work.

“OMG U look so good! Yun Jin is proud,” a user wrote. Another agreed and exclaimed, “Holy smokes! This is so good, and you are so pretty.”

One commentator even tweeted, “This is literally my favorite cosplay I’ve ever seen. Wow.”

This isn’t the first time LilyPichu has opened up about Genshin Impact. In 2021, the streamer revealed how she landed the gig with HoYoverse to voice Sayu in the RPG.

Users interested in seeing the rest of her work should make sure to check out the OfflineTV star on Twitch. As of 2022, she has gained over 2.4 million followers on her channel.