Life is Strange cosplayer controls time as perfect Max Caulfield

A talented cosplayer transformed into Life Is Strange's lead protagonist Max Caulfield with an insanely accurate costume. The artist's incredible portrayal of the of the video game heroine will leave fans in awe.

Life is Strange made its 2015 debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The episodic title developed by Dontnod Entertainment became a smash hit, as players were gripped by its emotional story.

To celebrate the Square Enix game, an incredible cosplayer brought its lead protagonist Max Caulfield to life. The artist's perfect portrayal looks so much like the character, it's almost as the heroine has jumped out of the screen.

Life is Strange cosplayer becomes real life Max Caulfield

Life is Strange follows Max Caulfield after she returns to her hometown of Arcadia Bay. The lead protagonist rekindles her relationship with best friend Chloe after discovering that she has the ability to rewind time.

Bringing the character to life, cosplayer Molza 'molzenna' shared her faithful depiction of the heroine on Instagram. Photographer 'dorian_photoart' captured the artist dressed up in Max's signature pink shirt and gray hoodie.

Molzenna mirrors a scene from the game where the heroine uses her antique camera to take photos for school. The cosplayer nailed Caulfield's look, accurately depicting her short brown bob haircut and the light freckles on her face.

Molza teamed up with fellow cosplayer 'fosyash' who dressed up as Max's best friend Chloe. The pair perfectly re-create an iconic scene from Life Is Strange where the duo lay across a set of train tracks.

In another shot posted on social media, the cosplayer gave fans a closer look at how detailed her outfit is. While holding a prop news article, the artist wears Max's brown and blue canvas bag across her shoulder.

Life is Strange was a huge hit for Dontnod, and won several awards for its storytelling. The series was so popular, the developer made a sequel with a new cast of characters.

Those wanting to check out the pivotal title are in luck, as you can now buy all episodes in a single package. The release is available on all major gaming platforms.