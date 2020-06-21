Legend of Korra cosplayer fights Equalists as Team Avatar's Asami Sato

A skilled cosplayer brought Asami Sato from The Legend of Korra to life in one of the best takes on the Team Avatar heroine you'll ever see – it's so good!

The Legend of Korra is the sequel series to Aang's adventures in The Last Airbender. It follows the new Avatar as she tries to master all four elements of Water, Earth, Fire, and Air, while saving the world from evil. In Book One, she meets Bolin, Mako, and Asami, and they form a team to take down the Equalists – a group of nonbenders who have been brainwashed into seeking revenge by the terrifying Amon.

Miss Sato, who is also incapable of bending any elements, is the only daughter of Future Industries' founder Hiroshi. She joins Team Avatar and becomes a crucial member of the group after discovering her father wasn't who she thought he was. Talented cosplayer 'JinDjinn' created a real-life spin on her that's so good, it's almost as if she's jumped right out of the TV screen.

Amazing Asami Sato cosplay

JinDjinn shows off her take on the heroine in a series of Instagram posts taken by 'riceyisyummy' in which she looks like a dead ringer for the character. According to the most recent caption, she originally posted the cosplay a few years back, but decided to show it off again to "reminisce on some old memories."

She captures Asami's flowing black hair perfectly, parting it to the side to frame her face. The cosplayer also included her green hair clip which she uses to stop it from falling out of place.

In Book One, Asami Sato wears a red and black getup with the Future Industries logo emblazoned on the shoulder. After her father steps down as CEO at the end of the season, she takes his place as Chief Executive.

JinDjinn replicates the outfit perfectly in her take, nailing the light red trimmings and even adding in the gloves for the perfect finishing touch.

Back in May, Netflix added The Last Airbender to its lineup, giving old and new fans an easy way to watch Aang's adventures. While they're also bringing the show to life with a live-action reimagining, there's no news on whether The Legend of Korra will be added to the streaming service also.

If you'd like to watch it, you can do so via Amazon Prime through NickHits. The first two seasons are also available on CBS All Access for subscribers.