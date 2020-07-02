League of Legends cosplayer rules the roost as vastayan rebel Xayah

A League of Legends cosplayer has gone viral after sharing her perfect take on the sassy ADC champion Xayah. The artist’s confident, powerful Season 7 bot laner cosplay will leave you seriously impressed.

Xayah first debuted on Summoner’s Rift in early 2017. The League of Legends marksman was released alongside her ever-present lover Rakan, and the two quickly soared to the top of the metagame as a dynamic bot lane duo.

Advertisement

Although the vastayan revolutionary has fallen behind over-tuned power-picks like Varus and Ezreal in recent patches, Xayah has always been a fairly popular choice for anyone looking to win some LP in League of Legends solo queue.

It’s no small surprise then that veteran cosplay artist Zahlia picked the bot laner for her next LoL outfit, and what a perfect take it is! The artist, as well as photographer Moondust, caught all the sassy confidence of bird-like warrior Xayah in stunning detail.

Advertisement

Zahlia unveils stunning Xayah cosplay

Ells perfectly depicts the champion’s bright purple hair perfectly, capturing just the right hint of red beneath the deep-dyed locks. She also got Xayah’s vastayan ears just right too; they can be seen poking out of the heroine’s cowl.

Read more: Everything we know about new LoL champion Lillia

No Xayah cosplay would be complete without her “Deadly Plumage” either. The League ADC uses her feathers as deadly ranged weapons in every match on the Rift, and Zahlia has come armed with five of her own. They all look razor-sharp and as dangerous as ever.

Perhaps the best details of Zahlia’s cosplay, however, is the way she’s captured Xayah’s face so perfectly. The lady warrior has two purple streaks that mark her pale white face, which Zahlia seems to have put together with ease.

Advertisement

Ahri and Riven join the perfect Xayah cosplay

Xayah seems to have been an obvious pick for Zahlia to pull off considering how well she’s knocked the vastayan warlord out of the park, but the ADC wasn’t the first League character she’s brought to life with a cosplay recently.

Read more: Apex cosplayer steals hearts as battle royale bad girl Loba

On March 30, the cosplay artist unveiled her stunning take on Ahri, complete with the mage’s red robes and white ears. Last year she also did a photoshoot as top laner Riven, though this one was the popular ‘Battle Bunny’ variant.

If you’re interested in seeing more of Zahlia’s cosplays in the future, you’re in luck; the model has already revealed her next outfit will be Motoko Kusanagi from the mega-popular Ghost in the Shell anime series ⁠— keep your eyes peeled for that!