League of Legends cosplayer channels the Void as deadly Kai’Sa

League of Legends’ mysterious daughter of the Void, Kai’Sa, has always been one of the game’s most popular ADCs, and one cosplayer has brought her to life with this spectacular LoL outfit.

As League of Legends’ extensive roster of champions continues to expand with the release of Zaunite Chem Baroness, Renata Glasc, sometimes sticking to what you know is best.

While Zeri continues to zip around the bot lane with Renata Glasc supporting her from afar, many ADC players still flock to Kai’Sa, the daughter of the Void, whose one-shot potential makes her evermore lethal the stronger she gets.

To show the highly underrated markswoman a little bit of love, French cosplayer shikarakumi (Kumi) has recreated the volatile huntress in an outfit so spectacular you’d be forgiven for thinking it was a 3D render.

League of Legends Kai’Sa cosplay is absolute perfection

A League of Legends player of five years, Kumi passion for Riot’s hit MOBA stems from her love for its colorful cast.

“League champions are absolutely amazing,” she told Dexerto. “I think the work of the artists who made all of the game’s artworks is so underrated. The LoL universe is so rich and complete, everything is so detailed. Champions are unique and they all have different personalities, abilities, and forms. I’m in admiration of digital artistry, and Riot has a really amazing digital art group! Did you watch Arcane?! If you didn’t, you MUST watch this masterpiece!”

Choosing Kai’Sa because “she is a very interesting character,” she notes that the huntress “came from the Void, the darkest of places, so she has no fear. She is a powerful woman.”

Calling the character “absolutely gorgeous,” Kumi’s rendition of the iconic ADC is equally as stunning. Sporting Kai’Sa’s lilac Void skin and shimmering facial markings, deep violet hair ripples down her shoulders. All eyes are on the fearsome Void symbiote that is welded into the back of her suit, though, as these eerie protrusions have been masterfully recreated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumi クミ (@shikarakumi)

“I always create my cosplays with a digital part,” she states. “So to get a more realistic Kai’Sa, I used photoshop to add the 3D digital sculpture from Samuel Martins (I found his work on ArtStation!) which was made for the Season 12 cinematic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumi クミ (@shikarakumi)

Infected by both the Void and her love for League of Legends, Kumi’s LoL cosplay journey isn’t about to end here.

“I have a long checklist of female LoL characters I’d like to cosplay,” she confesses. “I already made Irelia, Katarina, Yuumi, Ahri, and Kai’Sa in her dragon skin! Some seem old now that I’ve made some progress with the editing work, so I might make most recent versions of them!”

Either way, all eyes are on Kumi as she continues to bring some of Runeterra’s most famous faces to life. If this stunning Kai’Sa is anything to go by, though, she’s definitely proven herself to be the huntress and not the prey.