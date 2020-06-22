League cosplayer shatters shackles as incredible unchained Sylas

Cosplayer ‘Taryn’ has blown League of Legends fans away yet again, breaking the shackles with an incredible Sylas cosplay that has risen to the top of the fandom in break-neck speed.

Sylas is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. In-game, he’s a menace to try and stop with all of his healing and high burst damage. However, his design has also wooed the hearts of many fans.

While there’s been some attempts at Sylas cosplays in the past, Taryn might have just taken the cake for the best one we’ve seen yet.

The cosplay is described as the “first outcome” of lockdown, having worked on it in private over the last few months with no conventions on the horizon.

“Here we are folks, no more cages!⁣ Finally I can show you the first outcome after the quarantine situation,” the cosplayer said on Instagram.

Even though he won’t get to debut this cosplay in person anytime soon, it’s still a stellar showoff piece online. From the slicked-back hair, down to the fine details on Sylas’ robe, Taryn has perfectly replicated the Demacian mage in real life.

He’s even added a couple of extra effects to really sell the cosplay too. Taryn is radiating in a blue magical hue ⁠— the same as Sylas does when he’s on the Rift.

While he’s completed the gauntlet, he’s also added on the broken chains, not just ending at the character’s clothes.

The cosplay is only helped out by Taryn’s physique. The cosplayer is absolutely jacked, and to help his case, he perfectly uses makeup to really amplify Sylas’ appearance in real life.

Taryn’s Sylas cosplay has obviously been a massive hit in the League community, skyrocketing to the top of Instagram. It’s not the first time Taryn has found acclaim in the fandom though, with his Sett cosplay back in January completely winning players over.

As he mentioned in his post, this is only the first project he’s been working on since being locked inside. League players can certainly have plenty more to look forward to in the coming months as Taryn reveals what his next work is going to be.