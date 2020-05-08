Stunning Last of Us Part 2 cosplay reveals Ellie's brutal side

The Last of Us Part 2 is still a few months off, but this cosplayer is ready to dive into Ellie’s violent, revenge-fueled story after putting together a series of bloody costumes.

The sequel to Naughty Dog’s 2013 post-apocalyptic hit is finally drawing near. Despite multiple delays and a plethora of leaks, avid Last of Us fans are still eager to experience the next chapter in Joel and Ellie’s journey.

Portuguese cosplayer Larissa Calder decided to jump ahead and focus on the sequel, tackling the more mature and rage-filled version of Ellie that we see throughout Part 2’s trailers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhII1qlcZ4E

Advertisement

While the developers have been tight-lipped as to exactly what propels Ellie on her murderous hunt for revenge, fans are still clinging to the beloved PlayStation icon.

Calder bears a striking resemblance to the character. Through an impressive combination of makeup and costume design, she has dedicated her efforts to capturing some of the darker moments from early teasers.

Read More: Sony reportedly limiting PlayStation 5 availability at launch

“You can't stop this,” she quoted in one of her captions. Appearing as a blood-soaked Ellie in such remarkable detail it could easily be a frame of the in-game character model.

Advertisement

Many of the photoshoots on display feature Ellie in precarious situations. Whether she’s holding a powerful rifle or a knife, the cosplayer embodies the character’s ‘stop-at-nothing’ mentality.

A few of the recreations also feature Joel. The initially hesitant father figure is on full display as he looks to keep Ellie safe in dire times.

One particular recreation has the grizzled survivor teaching a young Ellie how to play the guitar. It's a homage to the promise he made throughout their first trip together in the 2013 release.

Advertisement

After seven years of waiting and a full console generation of advancements in the gaming-industry, fans will finally be able to get their hands on the sequel in a matter of weeks.

The Last of Us Part 2 officially launches on June 19, and it’s safe to say that this cosplaying duo will be among the first to dive in.