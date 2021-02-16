Logo
Last of Us 2 cosplayer shocks Naughty Dog as terrifyingly realistic Clicker

Published: 16/Feb/2021 18:12

by Tanner Pierce
PlayStation/Naughty Dog/Grim Theater

A Last of Us Part II Clicker cosplay has caught the eye of developer Naughty Dog and it’s pretty easy to see why, as it looks like it was ripped right out of a cutscene in the popular third-person action game.

Clickers in The Last of Us series are known for their terrifying nature. The sound they produce leave you with a chill running down your spine and when you meet them face to face, you get to see the true horror of what they look like. You want to do everything in your power to avoid in them because one false move can easily lead to a bad time.

Now, developer Naughty Dog has shared a Clicker cosplay that exemplifies all of the previously mentioned qualities and one look at it will allow you to understand why. Not only does it show the true horrific nature of the terrifying enemy, but it looks like it’s ripped right out of the game.

PlayStation/Naughty Dog
The cosplay that caught the eye of Naughty Dog seems to be somewhat inspired by this scene in the game.

The cosplay, which was created by cosplayer Gull Sheer and photographer Alon Levin, features a Clicker running towards someone holding a gun, presumably protagonist Ellie, in a shot very reminiscent of one seen in the game’s original release date trailer.

The cosplay itself was originally posted back in June of 2020 but it seems to have just now caught the eye of Naughty Dog, and, subsequently, the rest of the community. As of the time of this writing, the Twitter post from ND has 11K likes, which is nothing to scoff at, and it far and above more likes than other cosplays and fan arts that they’ve shared.

Even the developer couldn’t help but make mention of the cosplay’s hyper-realistic nature, claiming that they had to do a “double take” with it, due to the fact that it essentially looks like a screenshot from TLOU Part II.

All in all, it’s hard not to be impressed. Maybe once the HBO show releases, it’ll give these creators more inspiration for insane cosplays.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer sunbakes on the beach as gloomy Mai

Published: 16/Feb/2021 7:09

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
mai avatar the last Airbender cosplay
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @gemdaee.cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Mai is the gloomiest character in Avatar: The Last Airbender, but fans have warmed up to her thanks to her undying love for Zuko, and one took her adoration to the next level with an epic beach cosplay.

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans can relate to all the main characters in different ways. However, none captured the emotionless and apathetic phase that some teenagers go through better than Mai.

Mai was born into a wealthy family and always got what she wanted. Her parents raised her to be quiet, well-behaved, and respectful at all times. As a result, she kept her deepest feelings and emotions hidden and rarely expressed herself.

However, she developed strong feelings towards Zuko, which ultimately brought her out of her shell. Eventually, her love for him became so strong, it drove her to turn her back on Azula.

Mai is also an expert markswoman capable of beating powerful benders. She uses throwing knives and arrows to incapacitate opponents, and her accuracy is second to none.

mai avatar the last Airbender cosplay
Nickelodeon
Mai’s is indifferent and apathetic towards everything except Zuko.

Mai’s interesting mix of personality traits, skills, and character development has seen her become a popular character among fans and cosplayers. But while we’ve seen many good cosplays, a cosplayer named Gemchan re-created Mai to perfection.

However, instead of wearing Mai’s traditional outfit, she opted for the swimwear she wears in Season 3, Episode 5: The Beach. It’s a classic episode in which Azula, Mai, Ty Lee, and Zuko are on vacation and try to act like typical Fire Nation teenagers.  

Gemchan nailed the outfit, which consists of a red bikini top with matching pants and a sarong. But the highlight is definitely the hair, make-up, and contact lenses, which make her look like the real deal.

Like all talented cosplayers, she also acted the part, which is perhaps equally important as the outfit. She pulled off Mai’s trademark apathetic expression and vibe perfectly. It’s exactly how you’d imagine her to look in real life.

All in all, it was a stunning piece from top to bottom. More than a thousand fans have shown their support by liking it on Instagram, and there’s no doubt that many others will follow.  