Last of Us 2 cosplayer shocks Naughty Dog as terrifyingly realistic Clicker

A Last of Us Part II Clicker cosplay has caught the eye of developer Naughty Dog and it’s pretty easy to see why, as it looks like it was ripped right out of a cutscene in the popular third-person action game.

Clickers in The Last of Us series are known for their terrifying nature. The sound they produce leave you with a chill running down your spine and when you meet them face to face, you get to see the true horror of what they look like. You want to do everything in your power to avoid in them because one false move can easily lead to a bad time.

Now, developer Naughty Dog has shared a Clicker cosplay that exemplifies all of the previously mentioned qualities and one look at it will allow you to understand why. Not only does it show the true horrific nature of the terrifying enemy, but it looks like it’s ripped right out of the game.

The cosplay, which was created by cosplayer Gull Sheer and photographer Alon Levin, features a Clicker running towards someone holding a gun, presumably protagonist Ellie, in a shot very reminiscent of one seen in the game’s original release date trailer.

The cosplay itself was originally posted back in June of 2020 but it seems to have just now caught the eye of Naughty Dog, and, subsequently, the rest of the community. As of the time of this writing, the Twitter post from ND has 11K likes, which is nothing to scoff at, and it far and above more likes than other cosplays and fan arts that they’ve shared.

We had to do a doubletake to realize that this was a cosplay photo and not a screenshot. Amazing work by photographer Alon Levin and cosplayer Gull Sheer! Send us your own cosplay shots here: https://t.co/rkNPoi2lDv pic.twitter.com/Gf9vbWyqeu — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 15, 2021

Even the developer couldn’t help but make mention of the cosplay’s hyper-realistic nature, claiming that they had to do a “double take” with it, due to the fact that it essentially looks like a screenshot from TLOU Part II.

All in all, it’s hard not to be impressed. Maybe once the HBO show releases, it’ll give these creators more inspiration for insane cosplays.