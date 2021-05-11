Kakegurui cosplayer becomes compulsive gambler Yumeko Jabami - Dexerto

A Kakegurui Compulsive Gambler cosplayer went viral on Instagram after bringing protagonist Yumeko Jabami to life with a jaw-dropping costume. The stunning recreation of the Square Enix heroine will leave fans of the anime awe.

Making its manga debut in 2014, Kakegurui quickly hooked readers with its thrilling story about a school run by high-stakes gambling. Its anime adaptation exploded into a cultural phenomena after streaming giant Netflix bought the rights for it in 2017.

Popular cosplayer mk_ays celebrated the groundbreaking series with her incredible true-to-life take on the show’s protagonist, Yumeko Jabami. The talented artist gave viewers an astonishing look at what the fierce heroine would look like in real life.

Kakegurui cosplayer goes viral as real life Yumeko Jabami

The series begins with transfer student Yumeko enrolling in Hyakkaou Private Academy. Interestingly, the school’s entire hierarchy is determined by gambling. However, the lead heroine is hiding something — she is secretly a gambling addict that ruthlessly knows how to win.

Prolific cosplayer mk_ays went viral on Instagram after uploading her stunning transformation into the anime protagonist. In a series of photos, the artist posed in the character’s plaid skirt, and her signature red and black trimmed school blazer jacket.

“Do you like gambling? Jabami is ready to play,” the cosplayer tweeted alongside her costume. Ays even nailed the character’s mannerisms by perfectly recreating one of the heroine’s iconic poses from the anime.

Do you like gambling? Jabami is ready to play with you some game💵 Jabami Yumeko from Kakegurui ♠️ pic.twitter.com/5kT0vstnoN — Ays🌸 (@Mk_Ays) March 14, 2021

In another post, the Russian-based artist gave viewers a close-up look at how she was able to accurately depict Yumeko Jabami’s unique look. From her cropped bangs to her piercing burgundy eyes, it truly is as if the anime character has stepped from out of the screen.

Sorry but you can't refuse me, you have to play with me because now I’m just a housepet😉 #jabamiyumeko #kakegurui #cosplay pic.twitter.com/rmfQUy3yB8 — Ays🌸 (@Mk_Ays) March 23, 2021

Ays has made a career bringing popular anime characters to life with her stunning recreations. Her work is so prolific that she was nominated for Dexerto’s cosplayer of the year in 2020.

Those wanting to check Kakegurui Compulsive Gambler out are in luck as it can be watched in its entirety on Netflix right now. The streaming platform even has its wildly popular second season.