Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer lets darkness take over as sadistic villain Mahito

Jujutsu Kaisen cosplays are taking over social media, but while most focus on the show’s heroes, a creative cosplayer named Xxerxes wanted to give Mahito, a sadistic villain, some love.

Jujutsu Kaisen has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity since its release in 2020, which is no surprise since the Weekly Shōnen Jump manga it’s based on is one of the best-selling manga series of all time. Fans can’t get enough of the show’s dark and twisted but magnetizing story and characters.

However, it’s hard to love the villains, especially when they’re as cruel and sadistic as Mahito.

He’s an unregistered Special Grade Cursed Spirit whose ultimate goal is to abolish humanity and replace them with cursed spirits like himself.

Cosplayer Xxerxes stunned her fans with an incredible take on the cold-blooded villain. She was kind enough to tell us what motivated her to do it, and which character she’d like to cosplay next.

“I’m keen on bad characters,” she said, simply put. And it’s the honest truth. If you search through her profile, you’ll see Ryomen Sukuna, the main villain from the show, as well as Princess Azula from Avatar: The Last Airbender and more.

But her love for villains isn’t the only reason why she did it. Xxerxes admitted that, as a character, Mahito was “amazing” in his role. And she’s not wrong.

After being introduced early in Episode 7, Mahito leaves a lasting impact that makes your skin crawl every time he appears on the screen.

She captured that, and more, in a stunning transformation that’s attracted many likes and comments from fans who described it as “amazing” and “absolutely stunning.” The hair, eyes, scars, clothes, and of course, the presence of one of Sukuna’s fingers, are all perfect.

Xxerxes’ take on Mahito was as good as it gets, and a huge win for fans who love villains. However, she plans to switch back over to the good side for her next Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay.

“I’m planning to do Maki Zenin,” she said, explaining that the major supporting character is “incredible” despite not having cursed energy. Instead, she’s a specialist in weapons and uses Cursed Tools to take down foes.

If it’s anything like her Mahito cosplay, it’s bound to be amazing.