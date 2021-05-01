Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer goes viral as sadistic Sukuna with female twist - Dexerto

A versatile cosplayer’s incredible take on Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, with a genderbent twist, has gone viral after fans lost their minds over how good it looks.

Jujutsu Kaisen has many odd and interesting characters. However, Ryomen Sukuna is perhaps the most feared one.

Described as “The King of Curses,” he is the main villain in the story and is known for his exceptional power and sadistic behavior. He also — for now — lives inside the body of the show’s protagonist Itadori Yuji.

The supernatural appearance of Yuji while Sukuna has taken over his body is quite the site to see. He looks just like the protagonist, but with spiky pink hair and a second set of eyes.

Akemy Sama decided to transform herself into the antagonist, and she nailed it. Her cosplay included all the details mentioned above, as well as a black crop-top with blue jeans.

The black marks, pink hair, and red eyes complement each other perfectly to strike fear in the hearts of her foes, much to the adoration of her fans.

“I’m in love with Jujutsu Kaisen, and I love to cosplay villains,” she said. “I decided to cut my old Zero Two’s wig and cosplay a female version of Sukuna. I hope you like it!”

The comments section is filled with people who can’t believe how good it looks, and their enthusiasm and praise echo in the eyes of 8,000 other people who liked the post.

Jujutsu Kaisen cosplays are on the rise thanks to the anime’s brilliant first season, and Akemy Sama’s brilliant take on Sukuna is one of many exciting ones that have been popping up.