JoJo's Bizarre Adventure cosplayer shows off incredible Yukako Yamagishi

A JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fan has shown off their appreciation for one of Season 3's most recognizable characters, revealing an excellent cosplay of the wildly unpredictable Yukako Yamagishi.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure made its debut back in 1987, and since then has become one of the most influential anime and mangas ever released, following the Joestar clan through its lineage, with each arc in the series focusing on a new member of the family.

Yamagishi first appeared in Diamond is Unbreakable, 11 years after the events of Stardust Crusaders. It follows the story of Josuke Higahikata, the illegitimate son of Joseph Joestar as he searches for the magical bow and arrow which grants Stand powers to those who are shot by it.

Yukako Yamagishi is known for her uncontrollable rage, and obsession with Koichi Hirose.

In Diamond is Unbreakable, Josuke befriends Koichi Hirose, who finds himself embroiled in the world of Stand users, a visual manifestation of life energy, as he matures and becomes a significant ally to Higashikata on his journey.

Of course, Josuke couldn't have known that his friendship with Koichi would also introduce Yamagishi into his life, a young woman who is obsessed with Hirose, and would do anything to be with him, even attempting to kidnap him at one point.

Despite all this, Yukako remains a popular character among many JoJo fans, and cosplayer 'vampvxn' has shown her appreciation for the character with an excellent take, bringing the Love Deluxe Stand user to life. Yamagishi's ability allows her to freely manipulate her long dark hair, something which Paris captures perfectly.

Vampyvxn also captured Yukako's signature outfit perfectly, often seen wearing her teal school uniform, with a rose stitched onto both sleeves, with a purple handkerchief around her neck.

She even added the same socks as the character but explained that she was waiting for buckles to be delivered to finish off the shoes.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure remains popular to this day, with the series wrapping up the anime adaptation of Golden Wind back in July 2019.

Fans of the series can now look forward to Stone Ocean, and while there is no confirmation on when fans can expect it, it seems likely that we won't see any more of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure until 2021.