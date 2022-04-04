Jessica Nigri breaks the internet with viral Elden Ring Ranni the Witch cosplay

Popular cosplayer Jessica Nigri went viral on Instagram after sharing her Elden Ring cosplay. The talented artist brought Ranni the Witch to life with a jaw-dropping video of her stunning costume.

Although The Lands Between is packed full of unique characters, one of the most memorable NPCs in Elden Ring is Ranni the Witch. The mysterious heroine is tied to one of the game’s best quests which can impact the story’s ending.

Prolific cosplayer Jessica Nigri wowed fans of the FromSoftware RPG when she shared her transformation into the beloved blue witch. The 32-year-old showed off her insanely accurate costume in a viral video.

Advertisement

Jessica Nigri Elden Ring cosplay goes viral

Jessica Nigri has largely become the face of cosplaying since her debut in 2009. A decade later, the veteran artist has made a name for herself bringing anime and video game characters to life with her intricate costumes that look like they are out of a Hollywood production.

Read More: Lost Ark cosplayer stuns as ferocious Sasha

She unsurprisingly didn’t disappoint then when she shared her take on Elden Ring’s Ranni the Witch. In an April 3 tweet, the artist posed in the character’s iconic Snow Witch outfit. From her feathered cape to her oversized witch hat, Nigri absolutely nailed the NPC’s iconic look.

In the game, the FromSoftware heroine has an extra pair of hands that appear from her waist. Using cloth, the artist stitched together a replication of the hands clasped together to create the illusion of her having four limbs. Her detailed gloves were created by ‘wlccosplay‘.

Advertisement

My Ranni the Witch cosplay from Elden Ring 💙 pic.twitter.com/4FI07SkREx — ✨Jessica✨ (@JessicaNigri) April 3, 2022

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Nigri also uploaded a video taken by Martin Wong showing her mind-blowing Elden Ring cosplay in action.

In a separate tweet, she revealed she had installed LED lights under her Snow Witch hat to make it glow like magic.

“I added LEDS IN MY HAT BCUZ I WANTED 2 HAVE THE MAGICAL GLOW VIBES!!” she said.

Jessica Nigri’s incredible take on Ranni the Witch instantly went viral, wracking up over 700k views in just 24 hours. She promised that she would upload a YouTube video showing how she made the intricate costume.

Read More: Genshin Impact cosplayer defends Mondstadt as Venti



The cosplay veteran debuted her Elden Ring outfit on Emiru’s Cosplay Contest on Twitch, which is co-hosted by Mizkif.