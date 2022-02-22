Horizon Forbidden West cosplayer readies her bow as sharpshooter Aloy

Horizon Forbidden West finally allows us to dive back into the neo-dystopian fray as fan-favorite heroine Aloy, and one cosplayer has recreated her perfectly to celebrate the sequel.

Horizon’s female protagonist and machine hunter extraordinaire, Aloy, has etched herself into gaming history as one of Sony’s most iconic characters, and coming into Horizon Forbidden West we’ll get to know her even better.

Cosplayers have already been quick to celebrate the sequel’s release, transforming themselves into our heroine in order to take down The Blight in style.

Joining the post-apocalyptic fray is Australian cosplayer Soylent Cosplay, whose recreation of Aloy will leave you absolutely speechless.

Horizon Forbidden West Aloy cosplay slays the machines

Telling Dexerto that she “absolutely loved Horizon Zero Dawn,” she confesses “the story, the characters, and the setting were so in-depth and fascinating and the aesthetic of the world really had me hooked. I knew I wanted to cosplay from it because all the outfits look so fantastic and like a fun challenge.”

Aloy was a no-brainer for the Aussie artist, as she “instantly loved her as a character. I also love red-heads, so that was a drawing point as well. Her design is so real and gritty, while still keeping elements of her feminine and soft and I just really resonate with those kinds of characters.”

Tempering the huntress wasn’t easy, however, as while the outfit “doesn’t have any extensive makeup work, which is what I’m accustomed to, there was a lot of problem-solving using a new material. The wig was especially challenging because of how much volume Aloy has in her hair and the unique coloring. It wasn’t my hardest costume, but there was definitely a learning curve. ”

Despite this, Soylent rocks this Aloy cosplay as though it were a second skin. Fiery red hair cascades in braids down her shoulders, and her worn tan outfit is trimmed with cyan and ruby. Sporting the character’s aqua necktie and traditional hunting boots, all eyes are drawn to that bow. Masterfully crafted and adorned in feathers, each and every detail is absolutely perfect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOYLENT COSPLAY (@soylentcosplay)

“I decided to give myself a challenge and try to make the costume with the original materials in mind,” she recalls. “So the costume is made from real second-hand leather that I stained and colored using leather paints. All the pouches are completely functional, making this one of my most functional cosplays to date.

“The bow was a team effort between myself, Sunday Cosplay, who 3D printed it, and my partner, who helped me assemble and paint it. I was so thrilled when we were able to make it actually have a bow action! It’s one of my favorite props!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOYLENT COSPLAY (@soylentcosplay)

While she hasn’t managed to secure a PlayStation 5 yet, nothing is stopping Soylent from diving into Forbidden West.

“I’m desperately trying to get a PS5 to play it on, but I think I’m going to have to bite the bullet and just pay it on PS4 – which I’ve heard is still equally as beautiful. I can’t wait to jump back into the world again! ”

Whatever console she plays on, however, we just know she’ll fall in love with Guerrilla Games’ stunning universe all over again – and who knows, maybe it’ll inspire her to create Aloy’s new outfit! We’ll have to wait and see.