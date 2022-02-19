Horizon Forbidden West cosplayer fends off machines as perfect huntress Aloy

Popular cosplayer Christina ‘likeassassin’ Volkova celebrated Horizon Forbidden West’s release in style by transforming into the series’ main protagonist, Aloy, leaving fans speechless.

Horizon Forbidden West, the much-anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, released on February 18. It’s getting rave reviews so far, which isn’t all that surprising since the first installment was also critically acclaimed.

For those unfamiliar with the story, it follows the journey of a huntress named Aloy as she navigates through a post-apocalyptic version of the United States to find the source of a plague, taking on deadly machines along the way.

Aloy is an extremely popular character. Naturally, that means cosplayers who want to bring her to life have big boots to fill. If anyone can do it, though, it would be likeassasin — who is as experienced and talented as they come.

Just like every other piece she’s done, likeassasin nailed the transformation from head to toe. She revealed it in a video showcasing the outfit and bow in a snowy wilderness that looks like a cutscene from the game.

Likeassassin’s fans described her cosplay as the perfect transformation, and we couldn’t agree more. It’s something we’ve come to expect from her throughout the years. However, it’s impressive to see every time.

What’s more, she’s cosplayed just about everything under the sun — from Demon Slayer’s Mitsuri Kanroji to The Witcher’s Ciri and more. Whatever she’s got in store next will be sure to be a smash-hit, too.