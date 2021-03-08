TikTok star Hannah Stocking goes viral with stunning Apex Legends Loba cosplay - Dexerto

TikTok star Hannah Stocking stunned millions of followers when she dipped her feet into the Apex Legends universe and transformed into a lifelike version of Loba Andrade.

Hannah Stocking isn’t the first name that comes to mind when people think of Apex Legends. She’s best known for posting insanely popular TikTok videos and Instagram photos.

But it seems like she’s a fan of the game, and her favorite legend is none other than Loba Andrade. It’s no surprise since the gunslinging thief is a popular choice among fans. However, Hannah took her appreciation even further by transforming into the character herself.

The results are breathtaking, and it left many people wondering if the two of them were secretly twins, including herself.

“Is Loba from Apex Legends my twin?” she wrote. If the pictures she posted are anything to go by, it looks like they could very well be.

Hannah captured every minor detail, from the unique white and grey outfit with red trims to the braided hair, make-up, and bling. It’s incredible from head to toe and looks like the real deal.

But perhaps more importantly, she captured Loba’s overall sass and vibe, which is arguably her most defining trait. Apex Legends characters are bright and colorful, but they’re also rich in personality, and it’s important to pull that off too.

Understandably, her fans couldn’t get enough of the photos. They pulled almost 600,000 likes, which is insane. However, a video she posted several weeks earlier attracted even more. It’s sitting on 850,000 likes right now.

Hannah’s cosplay was a pleasant surprise to her millions of fans. However, it was also a surprise to Apex Legends players and the cosplay community at large.

It seems like she has a real knack for cosplay, and given how good this piece was, we can’t wait to see what she’ll come up with next.