Genshin Impact cosplayer rules Inazuma as electrifying Raiden Shogun

A Genshin Impact cosplayer made shockwaves online after sharing her mindblowing transformation into the Raiden Shogun.

Originally making her debut in Genshin Impact Version 2.1, Raiden Shogun has since become the RPG’s most popular character. The Electro Archon’s banner sales have continued to break records as players are willing to shell out money to obtain her.

A Genshin Impact cosplayer celebrated the 5-star hero’s rerun campaign in March 2022 by bringing her to life with her stunning costume. The artist looks so much like Baal it’s almost as if the Inazuma leader has shocked her way out of the screen.

Genshin Impact player stuns as real-life Raiden Shogun

Excited for the Inazuma leader’s return, cosplayer Maya ‘_mayo.cos’ dressed up as the 5-star hero in a series of posts on Instagram. They teamed up with photographer ‘dizzymonogatari’ to capture the character’s electrifying powers.

In a March post, Maya posed in Baal’s iconic lavender and gold-trimmed kimono while accurately recreating her purple braided hair. They even faithfully mirrored the character’s piercing eyes which light up with electric energy.

Tying the whole cosplay together is the incredible life-size prop of Raiden Shogun’s 5-star weapon, Engulfing Lightning. The insanely detailed polearm was created by Claudio ‘super_4zzurr0’ Langella.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayo マヨ (@_mayo.cos)

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, mayo.cos also re-created an iconic Genshin Impact scene when the Raiden Shogun is meditating. Dizzymonogatari not only captured the cosplayer floating off the ground but made a spot-on depiction of the Plane of Euthymia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayo マヨ (@_mayo.cos)

Baal isn’t the first HoYoverse character that Maya has portrayed either as the talented artist has also brought Ganyu, Eula, and Yae Miko to life with her stunning costumes.

Those interested in seeing the rest of their amazing Genshin Impact cosplays should absolutely check out their Instagram page here.