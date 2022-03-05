Genshin Impact cosplayer freezes enemies as true-to-life Ganyu

A Genshin Impact cosplayer went viral online after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into Cryo Adeptus Ganyu.

Originally released in the Genshin Impact version 1.2 update in 2021, Ganyu has since become one of the most beloved characters in the gacha RPG. The Cryo bow-user is an extremely powerful DPS main.

Popular cosplayer ‘Shirogane-sama‘ went viral online after bringing the 5-star hero to life with her insanely accurate re-creation. The artist looks so much like the Liyue General Secretary that it’s almost as if she has climbed out of the screen.

A veteran of the cosplaying community, Shirogane-Sama has made a name for herself with her jaw-dropping costumes. The artist did not disappoint when she portrayed Genshin Impact favorite Ganyu.

In a series of posts on social media, Shirogane posed as the 5-star hero while wearing a perfect re-creation of her iconic outfit. From her icy blue hair to her black bodysuit, the artist nailed her depiction of the Adeptus.

The cosplayer’s outfit was full of intricate details such as the prop horns on her head, as well as the large cow-bell that hangs across her neck.

In another shot posted to her Twitter, the prolific artist gave viewers a closer look at how detailed her cosplay of Ganyu actually is.

The white part of her dress, for instance, accurately has a gold lining, and her armbands have a layered floral cut-out design.

This isn’t the first Genshin Impact character that Shirogane-sama has portrayed either. In November 2021 she stunned fans of the RPG with her spell-binding take on Hydro Catalyst user Mona.

Those interested in seeing the rest of the artist’s work should make sure to check out her Instagram. The cosplaying star has depicted many popular anime and video-game characters with mind-blowing accuracy.