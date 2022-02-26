Genshin Impact cosplayer defends Mondstadt as chilling Eula

A Genshin Impact cosplayer made waves online after sharing her insanely accurate Eula costume. The talented artist’s viral transformation into the Knights of Favonius captain will give you chills.

First introduced in Genshin Impact version 1.5 in 2021, the Cryo Claymore user was so popular that she got a rerun banner only six months after its debut.

Popular artist Misaki ‘Sai Westwood’ Sai went viral online after bringing the 5-star character to life with her mind-blowing cosplay.

Genshin Impact cosplayer goes viral as real life Eula

A veteran in the cosplay community, Misaki Sai has made a name for herself by having some of the most detailed costumes in the industry. The artist didn’t disappoint when she shared her transformation into Genshin Impact favorite Eula.

Advertisement

Read More: Horizon Forbidden West cosplayer readies her bow as Aloy



In a post on her Twitter, the artist posed as the 5-star hero while wielding a prop of the character’s weapon, Song of Broken Pines. The life-size re-creation of the iconic claymore is so detailed, it’s almost as if it’s jumped out of the screen.

SaiWestwood faithfully captured the HoYoverse protagonist’s signature look, by mirroring her blue hair and striking purple eyes. The incredible cosplay is tied together by the gorgeous backdrop behind her which looks like the headquarters of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt.

On the eve of the winter holidays, I have prepared a collection of Eulas free photos for all followers 💙 Please leave feedback, then there will be more such projects, my dears ✨ pic.twitter.com/CTtpDHwmw9 — 💖 🍰 Sai Westwood 🍰 💖 (@SaiWestwood) December 16, 2021

In a second photo shared to her social media, the cosplayer mimicked Eula’s dancing movements which she uses while swiftly swinging her Claymore at enemies.

Advertisement

The artist’s costume is full of details, from her flowing white cape to a physical re-creation of the hero’s blue Vision which is pinned over her left shoulder with an ornate broach.

❄ Captain Eula Lawrence, Spindrift Knight, Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company. I extend to you my greetings ❄ pic.twitter.com/Ooi9F5RgHz — 💖 🍰 Sai Westwood 🍰 💖 (@SaiWestwood) December 18, 2021

Eula isn’t the only Genshin Impact character that Misaki Sai has brought to life either. The cosplay star has also transformed into Liyue’s Ganyu and Inazuma’s Raiden Shogun.

Those interested in seeing more of her work should make sure to check out her Instagram which is full of mind-blowing re-creation of pop culture characters from games and anime.