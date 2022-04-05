Genshin Impact cosplayer brings new Version 2.7 character Yelan to life

A Genshin Impact cosplayer made waves online after sharing her true-to-life take on Yelan. The talented artist transformed into the newly announced 5-star character.

HoYoverse surprised fans in March when they revealed new hero Yelan for Genshin Impact Version 2.7. The Hydro character instantly became a hit with players and even went on viral on Twitter.

A talented cosplayer celebrated her upcoming release in the RPG by bringing her to life with a stunning costume. She looks so much like the Bow user, it’s almost as if Yelan has jumped out of the screen.

Genshin Impact cosplayer becomes real-life Yelan

While there is still a lot we don’t know about Yelan, the 5-star will make her debut during the Genshin Impact Version 2.7 update which launches in May 2022.

Artist ‘MomoKasuga‘ got an early jump on the character, creating an intricate cosplay of her just days after she was revealed. Momo’s insanely accurate portrayal of the Hydro user is nothing short of amazing as it’s full of intricate details that match closely to her in-game model.

In a March 30 tweet, she further showed off just how accurate her depiction of the hero actually is by creating a side-by-side shot comparison of her cosplay to Yelan’s official banner artwork. Not only did she nail her blue and black dress, but she also perfectly mirrored the character’s iconic raised arm pose.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, MomoKasuga also uploaded a collage of pictures showing off her Genshin Impact recreation. In the photos, she accurately captures Yelan’s signature look including her black and blue cropped hair and striking green eyes.

Yelan cos：MomoKasuga

I really love Yelan！So I just try to cos her in first time～Is this your idea of Miss Yelan？ pic.twitter.com/txPSLjalXH — Ichiban_一番春日桃 (@MomoKasuga) March 29, 2022

This isn’t the first time the cosplayer has dressed up as characters from the HoYoverse RPG either. The skilled artist has brought other characters to life such as Liyue’s Shenhe and Ganyu.

Those interested in seeing the rest of MomoKasuga’s other incredible works should make sure to check her out on her Twitter which can be found here.