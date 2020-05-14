Final Fantasy 7 Remake cosplayer joins the party as magical Aerith

Like many JRPG fans, cosplayer FaeLaBlanche was excited for the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and tried her luck at recreating an outfit based on the game’s magical maiden, Aerith Gainsborough.

The stellar ensemble includes all of Aerith’s bracelet accessories, which stick to the source material and vary in color with bronze, silver, and copper.

Her red button-up bolero jacket is open too, just like how the character’s jacket is presented in-game, showing off her pink dress underneath.

Advertisement

Speaking of pink, the cosplay included Aerith’s pink ribbon to tie back her brown hair. Finally, FaeLaBlanche even incorporated the character's brown boots that stand out in contrast to her more feminine attire to complete the outfit.

Advertisement

True to character, in a couple of photos on the model’s Instagram, she poses while holding yellow flowers - a nice touch seeing as she is first seen in the game carrying flowers and later giving one to the game’s protagonist, Cloud Strife.

In another neat photo, the cosplayer stands alongside fellow model Katstawp, who is dressed as Tifa. This is a nice touch seeing as the two female party members have several scenes together in Final Fantasy 7 and make quite the strong duo with Tifa’s rapid punches mixed in with Aerith’s magic.

This photo also has FaeLaBlanche wielding Aerith’s staff - her primary weapon in the game, so it’s nice that she didn’t forget about it when designing the outfit.

Advertisement

Aside from Aerith, the cosplayer has also dressed up as Tifa and Jessie Rasberry, rounding out the Avalanche squad.

Read More: Witcher 3 cosplayer creates flawless Triss Merigold outfit

With Final Fantasy 7 Remake still having more parts of its story to tell, hopefully this isn’t the last we’ve seen of FaeLaBlanche’s Aerith or her takes on other classic characters.