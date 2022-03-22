Emiru’s Genshin Impact cosplay goes viral on TikTok with Yae Miko transformation

Twitch streamer Emiru went viral on TikTok after sharing her mind-blowing Genshin Impact cosplay. The OTK’s electrifying depiction of Yae Miko brought the Inazuma hero to life.

Ever since her debut in the Inazuma storyline, Yae Miko has been one of the most anticipated characters to join Genshin Impact. The 5-star hero made her playable debut in the Version 2.5 update.

Popular Twitch streamer Emily ‘Emiru‘ Schunk made shockwaves online after tweeting out her incredible transformation into the Electro user. The OTK star brought her to life with her insanely accurate costume.

Emiru Yae Miko cosplay goes viral

Although the 24-year-old streamer has become a household name on Twitch in 2021, the OTK star has also been a veteran in the cosplay community for years. Emiru has wowed viewers with her insanely detailed depictions of popular gaming and anime characters.

The content creator went viral on Twitter after sharing her transformation into Genshin Impact’s Yae Miko in a March 21 tweet. In the post, the streaming personality posed in the characters red and white Inazuma Shrine uniform.

Her recreation of the HoYoverse outfit is packed full of details such as the flower pendant that hangs above her chest, as well as her golden headpiece. Emiru also perfectly captured the character’s wavy pink hair and striking gaze.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Emiru also brought the Electro 5-star hero to life with a series of TikToks. In a March 22 upload, the Twitch star adorably performed the ‘two hearts’ dance trend while dressed up as Yae Miko.

This isn’t the first time Emiru has cosplayed as a Genshin Impact character, either. The talented streamer also transformed into Liyue’s Hu-Tao and Ganyu in previous social media posts.

Those interesting in seeing the rest of her incredible cosplays should make sure to check out her Instagram and TikTok where she uploads many of them.