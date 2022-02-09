Emiru stuns the class with amazing Komi Can’t Communicate cosplay

Twitch star Emiru has gone viral on TikTok for her stunning rendition of Komi Shouko from the beloved anime series ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ — and we’re here for it.

Emiru is one part Twitch streamer, one part cosplayer, and one part TikTok extraordinaire.

Boasting over 1.4 million TikTok fans and over 730k Twitch followers, Emiru has several huge platforms to show off her cosplay skills — and her latest work is definitely attracting some eyeballs.

Emiru’s most recent cosplay takes inspiration from Netflix’s ‘Komi Can’t Communicate,’ an anime about a high school student named Komi who has severe social anxiety.

Despite being the school’s most popular student, Komi is terrified of talking to her classmates — that is, until she meets Hitohito Tadano, who helps her open up and gain confidence in her mission to have 100 friends.

Emiru’s take on Komi-san is basically perfect. Boasting a long wig with Komi’s signature short bangs and her neat high school uniform, this is about as Komi as Komi-san gets.

However, it’s the eye makeup that brings the beautiful Komi to life, as well as Emiru’s shy lipsyncing in her cosplay TikToks — one of which has already garnered well over half a million views just a day after being posted.

Emiru’s Komi cosplay comes hot on the heels of Crunchyroll’s 2022 Anime Awards, where Komi notably took home the title of ‘Best Girl.’ It’s not hard to see why — the lovable character is a big hit, even in the show itself, for both her looks and her adorable personality.

Emiru’s cosplay content has only ramped up since she became a member of streaming org One True King back in January, so only time will tell what other creations she will bestow upon her fans in the coming months.