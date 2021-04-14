Doom cosplayer goes viral turning Animal Crossing's Isabelle into the Slayer - Dexerto

Ever since Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing New Horizons released on the same day back on March 20, 2020, there have been memes about how Isabelle and Doomslayer are friends. Now, a cosplayer has combined their love for both franchises with an amazing crossover cosplay.

It’s weird to think that Animal Crossing and Doom could be such an on-point combination, but kind of like peanut butter and chocolate, it just works.

The contrast between the hellish morbid gore found in Doom and the whimsical innocence of Animal Crossing create a fantastical middle ground that has been embraced by even Bethesda themselves.

Cosplayer Madsfive took her skills with creating props to the next level by designing some Doomslayer armor with an Animal Crossing twist that is both adorable and frightening.

In a series of Instagram posts leading up to the grand reveal, Madsfive posted images of her project. The catch was that it was limited to just Doomslayer armor.

The chest plates, boots, gauntlets and weapons were all well-received by fans for their attention to detail. The bits of blood on the cosplayer’s face and weaponry was a nice touch that showed she was a hardened warrior.

However, she surprised everyone when she unveiled the final portion of her cosplay: a wig, bow and makeup that turned her into Isabelle from Animal Crossing.

Until it's done. 🌸 — Xbox (@Xbox) April 12, 2021

“Rip and care,” she captioned her post. “You thought it was Doomslayer, but it was me! Isabelle!”

The amazing cosplay even got the attention of the official Xbox Twitter account who replied “Until it’s done” to her tweet showing off the outfit.

Back on Instagram, Madsfive revealed she still has plans on making the helmet and become Doomslayer, but in the meantime, this version of Isabelle would suffice.

Fans absolutely love it too. It’s been liked nearly 80,000 times on Twitter with over 12,000 retweets.

Considering how amazing this crossover turned out, we can’t wait to see what the finished Slayer look will be like and what other cosplays Madsfive will have in store for us in the future.