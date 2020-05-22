Disney cosplayer gets chic and sinister as Snow White’s Evil Queen

Iconic cosplayer Yaya Han is now lending her talents to the Evil Queen of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, with disconcerting, breathtaking results.

In the Snow White fairytale and Disney adaptation, the Evil Queen is obsessed with being “the fairest of them all,” to the point where she engages in the unfair deception of her stepdaughter, Princess Snow White.

In the real world, Yaya Han is so committed to spooking fans with sophistication that she has engaged in one of the most ornate Evil Queen cosplays we’ve ever seen.

Mirror mirror... I always feel so decadent and elegant whenever I wear my Evil Queen costume. From the crown headpiece to the sharp silhouetted dress dripping with appliqué and beads, this is a cosplay to float in.

Apple in hand, dressed in dark purple and black, accented by the appliqué of feathers and beads—Han paints a sharp, eye-popping figure as the evil Queen. From the lace gloves to the pointed headdress and immaculate cape, the attention to detail is peak inspiration for aspiring cosplay amateurs.

Han, though, is a professional. A cosplayer, model and costume designer, Han has been a fixture in the cosplay community for years and even has her own line of materials at Joann Fabrics.

Aside from her work at conventions, she’s also been featured on television as part of Syfy’s Heroes of Cosplay series and as a guest judge on TBS’ King of the Nerds show.

No longer a judge nor a king, Han has instead transformed into the queen of wickedness, but with a Maleficent-esque twist on the popular villain’s traditional garb. While Evil Queen is typically depicted as enveloped in traditional royal attire or, as the Old Witch, in a simple black robe—Han has pushed against the understated outfit and instead leaned into the Evil Queen’s energy with intricate details fit for a character so vain.

Gone are the golden crown, purple sleeves and white collar that served to accentuate her imposing nobility. Han replaced all of those elements with exaggerations of the Evil Queen’s more sinister details like sharp pointed lace cuffs and the distinct headdress widow’s peak.

Ever the team player, Han credits Anna Fisher, Kay Hettin, DJ Judy and Fernando Brischetto for helping put together her photography.

Recreating an iconic villain is great, but reinventing her look to emphasize the archetype is a wholly more impressive feat.