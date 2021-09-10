Diablo 4 cosplayer embodies hatred with demonic Lilith look

Diablo 4’s Lilith has become the poster child of the next chapter of the Diablo story, and one cosplayer has brought her to life in this spectacular recreation of the Daughter of Hatred.

While all eyes look to the East for the imminent arrival of Diablo 2: Resurrected, lurking upon the horizon is Diablo 4, the next installment in Blizzard’s devilishly delightful franchise.

Despite the specific details of the game’s storyline remaining a mystery, we know that iconic villainess, Lilith, will take center stage. The daughter of Hatred itself, the Prime Evil Mephisto, the queen of the succubi has become a fan-favorite in the Diablo universe.

She’s so popular that one cosplayer has summoned her into our real world, and it’s safe to say that our future is in peril with her around.

Diablo 4 Lilith cosplay brings the demoness to life

Ukrainian cosplayer Tanya Bayer has perfectly recreated the demoness in a cosplay that will send shivers down your spine.

“When I saw Diablo 4 for the first time on the Blizzcon trailer, I just fell in love with how awesome Lilith looks,” she told Dexerto. Electing to cosplay as the queen of darkness because “the design of the character was perfect,” bringing her to life has been no easy task.

“I’m still working on it,” she confesses. “There’s a lot of details left to finish. The most difficult part was sculpting the texture for the horns, shoulder parts & details on the corset.”

That hard work, however, has been truly worth it. Every little touch on this cosplay is completely perfect, from those twisting horns to her armored shoulders and tattered ebony dress.

Lilith Diablo IV cosplay 🔥 Costume & makeup made by me

🖤&🔁 to support me #LilithDiablo4 #Diablo4 #Cosplay pic.twitter.com/CYlDniBJF5 — Tanya Bayer Cosplay (@TanyaBayerCos) September 7, 2021

It’s not just the cosplay that’s absolutely spectacular, though, Tanya truly channels the essence of the Mother of Sanctuary. With a no-nonsense attitude, the aura of grace and superiority is everything that we have come to expect from Hatred herself.

As Tanya continues to finish off the details of this beautiful piece of art, we can’t wait to see Lilith take her first steps on Earth in all of her glory.

If you want to keep up with Tanya’s cosplay journey, you can find her Instagram right here.