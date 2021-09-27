Diablo 2 Resurrected cosplayer strikes from the shadows as stealthy Assassin

One Diablo 2 Resurrected cosplayer is ready to slay demons and take names with her stunning rendition of the Assassin.

Diablo fans across the globe have spent their weekends diving into the new and improved Diablo 2 Resurrected, Blizzard’s highly anticipated remaster of the original title.

Not only are players finally getting to see the desolate plains of Sanctuary in all their gory glory, but they’re also finally getting their hands on the stealthy Assassin, who was previously unavailable during the Tech Alpha and Beta runs of the game.

Despite controversy surrounding her in-game appearance, one cosplayer has brought their version of the shadowy character to life in a cosplay that would even send shivers down Diablo’s spine.

Diablo 2 Resurrected cosplay gets Blizzard’s approval

Russian cosplayer Wolnir_cosplay (better known as Natalya) is ready to slay Hell’s finest in style with her stunning Assassin cosplay, and has even managed to score Blizzard’s seal of approval in the process!

“Diablo was (and still is) my favorite game from childhood,” she told Dexerto, and the release of Diablo 2 Resurrected inspired her to bring her favorite character to life. “The Assassin class in Diablo was my favorite since I was a little girl. I don’t even know why, perhaps something in design or weapons (katars and claws are the best!) that I really liked while everyone else seemed to enjoy the Sorceress or Barbarian.”

Cosplaying the Assassin wasn’t just a choice, though, it was fate. After discovering that the Assassin NPC located in Act 3’s Kurast Docks was her namesake, Natalya told Dexerto that “since my real name is Natalya (it even spells exactly the same) I thought this was my destiny!”

From then on in, her cosplay was clearly destined for greatness. Despite joking that the look’s construction had her “crying in despair,” she’s no doubt crying with happiness now seeing her work finally complete. From the worn armor on her shoulders to those deadly katars, Natalya has truly become Sanctuary’s next hero.

“I liked how the armor and leather parts looked in the remaster. But I still loved (aesthetically) her naked legs and makeup from the original game, so I had to merge two designs together to make a new version of Assassin adding Natalya’s signature cloak.”

What’s even cooler is that she confirms “no velcro or any ‘modern’ materials were used: it just doesn’t need that! Leather strips with little metal buckles hold everything in place and it works just like real armor.”

This stunning recreation of D2R’s shadowy warrior hasn’t just captured our imaginations, though, it has also caught Blizzard’s attention. With the official Diablo Twitter account retweeting her fearsome look, she’s even earned Blizzard’s bloody seal of approval.

“I love this game with all my heart and I still replay it once every couple of years,” she confesses, and her passion for the game shines through in everything she told us. We can’t wait to watch her Diablo journey unfold, especially if Natalya manages to sneak her way into Diablo 4.

She jokingly pleads “I really hope they will show her in Diablo 4, please, Blizzard, we need that,” but she’s got us desperate for a little Assassin cameo, too. After all, we need Wolnir’s D4 Natalya cosplay in our lives!