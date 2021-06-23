Demon Slayer cosplayer celebrates series as protagonist Tanjiro Kamado

Hashbrown Cosplay, an award-winning cosplayer known for her breathtaking transformations, honored Demon Slayer fans with an incredible take on Tanjiro Kamado.

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been two years since Demon Slayer first released in April 2019.

In that time, it’s already become a smash hit worldwide, reinforced by the fact that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was the highest-grossing film in 2020.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the show’s second season, which is expected to launch in the second half of the year. However, cosplayers like Hashbrown Cosplay are keeping them entertained with life-like re-creations of their favorite characters.

For one of her latest projects, Hashbrown Cosplay brought Tanjiro Kamado to life in the real world. “Tanjiro holds a special place in my heart,” she said. “He is the purest soul and so kind to others and so sweet.”

Her affinity for the character motivated her to have a crack at cosplaying him, and like all of her other cosplays, it turned out great.

She nailed every detail, from the green and black haori covering the Demon Slayer uniform to the black hair with burgundy tips, katana, and of course, the fierce gaze.

Some fans claimed it was her best cosplay yet, which is a big call considering how good each one is in its own right. But given how amazing it looks, we’re inclined to agree. Hashbrown Cosplay’s talents shine through once again.

If you want to check out her other cosplays and decide for yourself which one is the best, you can find them all on her Instagram profile by clicking here.