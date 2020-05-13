Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into perfect Mitsuri Kanroji

Demon Slayer has quickly become one of the most popular anime series in the world, and one fan has shown off their love for one of the show's most talented warriors with an incredible cosplay of Mitsuri Kanroji.

Few animes have exploded into worldwide popularity quite like Demon Slayer, which became a hit across the globe following the release of its first season in 2019, as fans became enthralled with the series' dark themes and interesting characters.

The series follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy determined to avenge the brutal murders of his family by a gang of demons who then turned his sister into one of the fearsome creatures. Desperate to find a cure for Nezuko and bring her back to human form, he becomes a member of the Demon Corps, and in his quest to save his sister, meets the organization's Pillars — powerful warriors who kill demons — including the popular Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji.

In the Demon Corps, the strongest and most skillful warriors are known as Pillars, each with their own unique title, look and abilities. Despite regularly slaying the creatures with her trusted sword, Mitsuri Kanroji is known as the Love Pillar, and with her incredibly kind nature mixed with her steely determination to kill the evil creatures, it's no surprise that many viewers immediately became fans of the character.

Instagram user 'quick_kiwi' is clearly a massive fan of the character, showing off her perfect take on Demon Slayer's Love Pillar with an incredible cosplay which brings Mitsuri Kanroji to life in stunning detail, so good that it looks like the character was lifted out of the anime and into real life.

Quick_Kiwi can be seen wearing a perfect green and pink wig, styled just like the character's own hair that is braided into two plaits than fall either side of her face and down her torso. Her costume is just as accurate, complete with her black Demon Corps dress, her green socks, and even her pink sandals, while her trusty sword lies beside her, ready to slay any demons who come too close.

Even the moles under Mitsuri's eyes have been included, showing the incredible attention to detail that makes this cosplay so good.

While Demon Slayer became a smash hit worldwide, Ufotable has yet to announce when the second season of the anime will release, as fans anxiously wait for the next chapter in the story.

There is some good news for those desperate for more Demon Slayer tales, as a special movie titled "Mugen Train" will release in Japan in October 2020, which will act as a bridge between Season 1 and 2.