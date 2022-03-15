Demon Slayer cosplayer stands her ground as fiery female Tanjiro Kamado

Demon Slayer Season 2 ended with a bang, but talented cosplayer Kaezuko is keeping the flame alive with a fiery transformation into Tanjiro Kamado, and it set the internet ablaze.

Demon Slayer Season 2 picked up where the Mugen Train Arc left off. It followed Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu on a quest to help Sound Pillar Tengen Uzui search for his missing wives in a district filled with demons.

It was an exhilarating thrill ride from the get-go, and it ended in spectacular fashion — which was fitting given what transpired. However, it left fans yearning for more as the long wait for the next season begins.

Thankfully, fans can turn to cosplayers like Kaezuko to keep the flame alive and get their Demon Slayer fix.

Kaezuko has previously brought several characters from the show to life, including protagonist Tanjiro Kamado with a female twist.

Kaezuko’s latest cosplay has it all, from Tanjiro’s dark red eyes and wild flowing hair that match the scar on his forehead to the Demon Slayer Corps uniform, black and green checkered robe, and iconic Hanafuda earrings.

Kaezuko’s incredible transformation is one of many she’s done throughout the years. However, it was a standout piece in terms of quality. It captured every little detail about the character without missing a beat.

If you’d like to check out her other cosplays, you can find them all on her Instagram profile.

Demon Slayer Season 3 is still a while away. It’s expected to launch in early 2023, so, you’ve got plenty of time to burn!