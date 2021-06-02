Demon Slayer cosplayer stuns enemies as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji - Dexerto

A Demon Slayer cosplayer shared her jaw-dropping transformation into Mitsuri Kanroji. The artist’s stunning costume of the Love Pillar is the perfect way for fans to celebrate the release of Mugen Train.

Since its debut in 2019, Demon Slayer has become an absolute worldwide phenomenon. The series has captivated audiences with its incredible animation and vibrant cast of characters. In particular, viewers can’t seem to get enough of Mitsuri Kanroji.

Talented cosplayer ‘Chinny’ celebrated the heroine with her insanely accurate recreation. The artist’s perfect depiction of the Love Pillar gives fans of the anime a look at what the protagonist would look like if she had slashed her way out of the screen and into real life.

Demon Slayer cosplayer stuns as real life Mitsuri Kanroji

In the show, the Demon Slayer Corps’ strongest warriors are called ‘Pillars’. Mitsuri represents love and is able to captivate her enemies before unleashing her deadly power onto them.

Cosplayer Chinny brought the character to life in a series of posts on Instagram. Photographer ‘nik_cosplay_photography’ captured the artist posing in the character’s signature black and white Corps uniform. Speaking to Dexerto, Chinny explained that her incredible Demon Slayer recreation took “about a total of 2 months to prepare Mitsuri’s cosplay and photoshoot.”

The work paid off as she absolutely nailed her portrayal of Kanroji’s unique features – especially her pink and green braided hair. The artist added that it actually takes “3-4” hours to take pictures as she has to “prepare her shoot with pose references” which she gives to her photographer.

In another photo, the cosplayer wields a life-size prop of Mitsuri’s Love Sword. Astonishingly, the artist was able to capture the weapon turning into a whip which is one of the heroine’s powers.

Chinny elaborated on what went into achieving the incredible effect: “Making Mitsuri’s nichirin whip (Love Sword) took the longest at about 3-4 weeks. Because her sword is 2 meters long and very thin, I have to keep in mind that her sword needs to be flexible yet it has to hold its shape in photos/ at conventions.”

This is easily one of the best Love Pillar cosplays we’ve ever seen. Gaming fans are in luck as Chinny revealed that her next project is a Genshin Impact cosplay. “My next cosplay plan would be to cosplay Noelle (Genshin x KFC version) from Genshin impact!”

Those interested in Chinny’s incredible work should check out her account here. If you want to see just how accurate her take on Mitsuri actually is, you can watch the entire first season of Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll and Funimation right now.