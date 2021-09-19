Demon Slayer cosplayer opens her wings as Insect Pillar Shinobu Kocho

Tenevi, a popular cosplayer who has brought dozens of characters to life on social media, stunned fans with her incredible take on Shinobu Kochu from the smash-hit anime Demon Slayer.

Shinobu Kocho has been one of the most popular Demon Slayer characters since the show first aired in 2019.

In fact, according to CBR, she is the show’s fifth-most liked character based on MyAnimeList users.

Those numbers translate into the cosplay community, too. A simple search of her name — even just here on Dexerto — yields many articles dedicated to fans who have used their creativity and talent to bring her to life in the real world.

Advertisement

Although we’ve seen many incredible transformations since Demon Slayer gained notoriety in 2019, Tenevi’s is among the best of them.

It’s got everything, from the Demon Slayer uniform covered in her iconic vibrant butterfly-patterned robe to the blue tips in her hair, the sword, and of course, a kaleidoscope of butterflies edited in to accompany her.

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer tantalizes fans as Mitsuri Kanroji

The creative photography from Kalugina Ekaterina and the inclusion of a full moon shining bright in a purple sky was a nice touch, too. It all comes together in perfect harmony to make for a memorable cosplay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tenevi Cosplay Girl (@tenevi_hagane)

Tenevi’s fans couldn’t get enough of it. She was kind enough to spoil them with a handful of other photos, including a full-body shot, a different pose, and even a close-up.

Advertisement

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer masters Thunder Breathing as Zenitsu

The quality of this piece, and many others, is the reason why she’s been able to accumulate such a strong following on social media.