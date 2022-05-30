Demon Slayer cosplayer nails perfect transformation into Nezuko Kamado

Demon Slayer is between seasons, but talented cosplayer Namii is doing their part to tide fans over by nailing the perfect transformation into demonic deuteragonist Nezuko Kamado.

Demon Slayer Season 2 came to a climactic end in February 2022. It was a phenomenal season that lived up to the hype. However, it left fans yearning for more, and the next season isn’t dropping until sometime in 2023.

With nothing left to do but twiddle their thumbs and wait, fans turned to cosplayers to get their Demon Slayer fix. Namii heeded the call, and they dished up one of the most stunning Nezuko cosplays we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Namii’s cosplay had it all, from the free-flowing hair with a pink ribbon nestled on top and orange tips at the end to the pink kimono, brown robe, red and white checkered sash, and iron-clad leg guards around their shins.

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer stands ground as Tanjiro Kamado

What’s more, they braved the cold and posed for a shot in the woods while they were covered in snow, adding a sense of atmospheric authenticity to the transformation. It’s as if you’re watching a scene in the show!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namii 🌱 (@namii.cos)

It’s not the first time Namii’s cosplays have caught our eye here at Dexerto. It happened once before in August 2021 with their fantastic take on Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji.

Advertisement

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer celebrates Season 2 as Tengen Uzui

Considering how talented they are, we have no doubt it will happen again, and we can’t wait to see what other breath-taking transformations they’re capable of.