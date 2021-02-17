Demon Slayer cosplayer seduces fans as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

A brilliant Demon Slayer cosplayer seduced fans on Instagram with a stunning re-creation of Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Demon Slayer has all kinds of interesting characters, but none are more seductive and charming than Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji. Described as an emotional and passionate person, she comes across as shy, soft-spoken, and incredibly nice.

However, her true colors show when she’s pitted against demons. She is fearless, powerful, quick on her feet, and a master swordswoman, which is no surprise since she’s a Hashira.

Fans love the fact she has two sides. But they also adore her quirky appearance, complete with light green eyes, long eyelashes, and long pink and green hair tied into braids.

Demon Slayer cosplayers are a talented bunch. They seem to hit the mark every time, regardless of the character.

But this time, Liz Huerta impressed us the most with her phenomenal Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji cosplay. “Love is in the air!” she wrote. Based on the reactions of her fans, it was indeed.

Liz mirrored Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji’s appearance perfectly. She included everything from the hair, eyes, and moles on her face to the sword, and of course, the trademark black and white Demon Slayer Corps uniform.

But that wasn’t the only picture she shared. In a second shot, she took on a battle-ready pose and offered fans a better look at the sword, as well as the green leggings and wooden sandals.

Between the two photos, Liz has already secluded more than 1000 fans. A quick swipe through the comments reveals an outpouring of love hearts and wholesome praise.

Demon Slayer fans know how to spot a good cosplay, and they’ve hit the jackpot with this piece.