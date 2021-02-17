Logo
Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer seduces fans as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

Published: 17/Feb/2021 7:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
demon slayer love pillar Mitsuri Kanroji
Viz Media / Instagram: @lizzyhuerta

Share

Demon Slayer

A brilliant Demon Slayer cosplayer seduced fans on Instagram with a stunning re-creation of Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. 

Demon Slayer has all kinds of interesting characters, but none are more seductive and charming than Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji. Described as an emotional and passionate person, she comes across as shy, soft-spoken, and incredibly nice.  

However, her true colors show when she’s pitted against demons. She is fearless, powerful, quick on her feet, and a master swordswoman, which is no surprise since she’s a Hashira.  

Fans love the fact she has two sides. But they also adore her quirky appearance, complete with light green eyes, long eyelashes, and long pink and green hair tied into braids.

Screenshot of Mitsuri Love Pillar in Demon Slayer anime.
Ufotable / Crunchyroll
Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji stands out among the other characters in Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer cosplayers are a talented bunch. They seem to hit the mark every time, regardless of the character.

But this time, Liz Huerta impressed us the most with her phenomenal Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji cosplay. “Love is in the air!” she wrote. Based on the reactions of her fans, it was indeed.

Liz mirrored Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji’s appearance perfectly. She included everything from the hair, eyes, and moles on her face to the sword, and of course, the trademark black and white Demon Slayer Corps uniform.

But that wasn’t the only picture she shared. In a second shot, she took on a battle-ready pose and offered fans a better look at the sword, as well as the green leggings and wooden sandals.

Between the two photos, Liz has already secluded more than 1000 fans. A quick swipe through the comments reveals an outpouring of love hearts and wholesome praise. 

Demon Slayer fans know how to spot a good cosplay, and they’ve hit the jackpot with this piece.

Cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer sunbakes on the beach as gloomy Mai

Published: 16/Feb/2021 7:09

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
mai avatar the last Airbender cosplay
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @gemdaee.cosplay

Share

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Mai is the gloomiest character in Avatar: The Last Airbender, but fans have warmed up to her thanks to her undying love for Zuko, and one took her adoration to the next level with an epic beach cosplay.

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans can relate to all the main characters in different ways. However, none captured the emotionless and apathetic phase that some teenagers go through better than Mai.

Mai was born into a wealthy family and always got what she wanted. Her parents raised her to be quiet, well-behaved, and respectful at all times. As a result, she kept her deepest feelings and emotions hidden and rarely expressed herself.

However, she developed strong feelings towards Zuko, which ultimately brought her out of her shell. Eventually, her love for him became so strong, it drove her to turn her back on Azula.

Mai is also an expert markswoman capable of beating powerful benders. She uses throwing knives and arrows to incapacitate opponents, and her accuracy is second to none.

mai avatar the last Airbender cosplay
Nickelodeon
Mai’s is indifferent and apathetic towards everything except Zuko.

Mai’s interesting mix of personality traits, skills, and character development has seen her become a popular character among fans and cosplayers. But while we’ve seen many good cosplays, a cosplayer named Gemchan re-created Mai to perfection.

However, instead of wearing Mai’s traditional outfit, she opted for the swimwear she wears in Season 3, Episode 5: The Beach. It’s a classic episode in which Azula, Mai, Ty Lee, and Zuko are on vacation and try to act like typical Fire Nation teenagers.  

Gemchan nailed the outfit, which consists of a red bikini top with matching pants and a sarong. But the highlight is definitely the hair, make-up, and contact lenses, which make her look like the real deal.

Like all talented cosplayers, she also acted the part, which is perhaps equally important as the outfit. She pulled off Mai’s trademark apathetic expression and vibe perfectly. It’s exactly how you’d imagine her to look in real life.

All in all, it was a stunning piece from top to bottom. More than a thousand fans have shown their support by liking it on Instagram, and there’s no doubt that many others will follow.  