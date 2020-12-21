Demon Slayer cosplayer lets her demonic side run wild as Nezuko Kamado

Demon Slayer cosplayers love dressing up as Nezuko Kamado, but while they’re all wonderful in their own way, Prototype.Fox has really outdone herself with a stellar piece.

Nezuko Kamado is a popular choice among Demon Slayer cosplayers, and for a good reason. She’s a compelling character who turned into a demon and one of the main protagonists in the series. However, she also has a unique look that fans love to imitate.

Even though it seems like she is unable to speak since her transformation, fans are drawn to her determination, will, and incredible demon powers. All in all, a mixture of these qualities has helped her become one of the most cosplayed characters.

Nezuko Kamado cosplays are everywhere. We’ve already covered some incredible ones throughout the year. However, she’s the gift that keeps on giving. Cosplayers are always looking to do one better than their peers and bring her to life in their own way.

A cosplayer named Shay, better known as Prototype.Fox, is one of those people. She’s cosplayed everything from Tatsumaki from One Punch Man to Zero Two from Darling in the Franxx. Now, she’s done it again with Nezuko Kamado, and it looks terrific.

Read more: Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into Shinobu Kocho

“Nezuko!!! I just finished rewatching this anime a few days ago, and it just revived my love for it,” she said. “I never stopped liking it, but wow, this anime is my favorite! If you haven’t seen it yet, 10/10 recommended.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shay (@prototype.fox)

The outfit, which was created by Miccostumes, is perfect from head to toe. It includes everything from Nezuko Kamado’s pink kimono covered in a brown coat to her pink sandals and white socks wrapped in thick brown material.

Read more: Demon Slayer cosplayer melts hearts as Mitsuri Kanroji

It even has all the more delicate bits and pieces, such as the red and white checkered sash with an orange thread tied around her waist, the pink ribbon in her hair, the pink eyes, and of course, the trademark bamboo mouthpiece held in place with red cloth.

Prototype.Fox looks stunning, and she wears the outfit well. However, Mapu Iosefa’s top-tier photography makes it even better. All in all, it’s a breath-taking piece that deserves all the praise.