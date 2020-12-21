Logo
Demon Slayer cosplayer lets her demonic side run wild as Nezuko Kamado

Published: 21/Dec/2020 7:20

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
Prototype.Fox / Viz Media

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer cosplayers love dressing up as Nezuko Kamado, but while they’re all wonderful in their own way, Prototype.Fox has really outdone herself with a stellar piece.

Nezuko Kamado is a popular choice among Demon Slayer cosplayers, and for a good reason. She’s a compelling character who turned into a demon and one of the main protagonists in the series. However, she also has a unique look that fans love to imitate.

Even though it seems like she is unable to speak since her transformation, fans are drawn to her determination, will, and incredible demon powers. All in all, a mixture of these qualities has helped her become one of the most cosplayed characters.

Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
Viz Media
Nezuko Kamado’s iconic look is a smash-hit among cosplayers.

Nezuko Kamado cosplays are everywhere. We’ve already covered some incredible ones throughout the year. However, she’s the gift that keeps on giving. Cosplayers are always looking to do one better than their peers and bring her to life in their own way.

A cosplayer named Shay, better known as Prototype.Fox, is one of those people. She’s cosplayed everything from Tatsumaki from One Punch Man to Zero Two from Darling in the Franxx. Now, she’s done it again with Nezuko Kamado, and it looks terrific.

“Nezuko!!! I just finished rewatching this anime a few days ago, and it just revived my love for it,” she said. “I never stopped liking it, but wow, this anime is my favorite! If you haven’t seen it yet, 10/10 recommended.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shay (@prototype.fox)

The outfit, which was created by Miccostumes, is perfect from head to toe. It includes everything from Nezuko Kamado’s pink kimono covered in a brown coat to her pink sandals and white socks wrapped in thick brown material.

It even has all the more delicate bits and pieces, such as the red and white checkered sash with an orange thread tied around her waist, the pink ribbon in her hair, the pink eyes, and of course, the trademark bamboo mouthpiece held in place with red cloth.

Prototype.Fox looks stunning, and she wears the outfit well. However, Mapu Iosefa’s top-tier photography makes it even better. All in all, it’s a breath-taking piece that deserves all the praise.

My Hero Academia cosplayer thirsts for blood as Himiko Toga

Published: 20/Dec/2020 17:56

by Georgina Smith
Bones / Instagram: blood.raven, rudyphototaker

Himiko Toga My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer has done an incredible job of recreating one of the anime’s most prominent villains, Himiko Toga, having revised an already stunning version of the character from around a year ago.

While My Hero Academia has plenty of interesting heroes for the audience to root for, each with their own fascinating Quirks, no one has captured people’s attention in quite the way the Himiko Toga has.

As one of the series’ primary antagonists, the blood drinking villain causes chaos for some of the main cast. But her eerily cheerful demeanor combined with her vicious character qualities has made her an iconic figure for many fans.

Himiko Toga in My Hero Academia.
Bone Inc
Himiko Toga is a vicious villain with a taste for blood.

This has gone on in turn to prompt many cosplays inspired by the character, and with a wide range of unique aspects to her appearance, people have had plenty of fun recreating Toga.

We’ve seen some fantastic cosplays from bloodraven before including a spooky take on Pennywise for the movie IT, and as other MHA character’s like Midnight. We even saw her do a fantastic version of Toga before.

Cosplayer reveals new and improved Toga

However, she recently revealed that she had been working on a new version of her Toga cosplay, and just as we thought her last one couldn’t be improved upon, a year later this new version has proven to be even more stunning than the ones before it.

In stunning photos shot by rudyphototaker, bloodraven shows off the base canisters by thedangerousladies, that she reveals she actually painted herself, giving it a super detailed look. The canisters are now also removable thanks to magnets, making it fully operational, not just cool looking.

A new wig with a base from kasouwigs has been styled to emulate Toga’s voluminous buns on either side of her head, with the defined spikes giving the look a definite animated feel.

The classic school uniform style combined with the heavy machinery and masks perfectly highlights Toga’s contrasting personality, and the way she poses definitely brings life into the already dynamic outfit.

This new version of her Toga cosplay was certainly worth the wait, as the photos that came from the shoot are incredible.