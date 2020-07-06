Demon Slayer cosplayer jumps into battle as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

A Demon Slayer cosplayer went viral after sharing her perfect depiction of Mitsuri Kanroji. The artist's stunning transformation into the real life Love Pillar will warm fans' hearts.

Demon Slayer made its explosive debut in 2019, and became the fan favorite breakout anime of the season. Viewers fell in love with its brutally dark world, and stunning animation style.

Talented cosplayer 'mk_ays' brought the show to life with her mind-blowing portrayal of popular character Mitsuri Kanroji. It's so good, it's almost as if the heroine has sliced her way out of the screen.

Demon Slayer cosplayer becomes real life Love Pillar

In the series, the strongest swordsmen in the land belong to the Demon Slayer Corps, an organization that is sworn to hunt down evil. The strongest warriors in the group are known as Pillars, such as Mitsuri, who is represents Love.

Popular cosplayer mk_ays shared her take on the heroine, mirroring her iconic style to perfection. In a July 4 post on Instagram, the artist showed off the jaw-dropping costume which truly brings the character to life.

In the shot, Ays recreated Kanroji's iconic pink hair which has green highlights in her bangs. She even captured little details such as the two black dots that sit under her green eyes.

This isn't the first time the cosplayer has transformed into a Demon Slayer character. In February, she went viral after wowing fans with her jaw dropping take on Nezuko Kamado.

In November 2019, Ays also dressed up as fellow Demon Slayer Corps swordsmen Shinobu Kocho, who is the Insect Pillar in the story. Just like Mitsuri, she absolutely nails the anime heroine's look.

Ever since its last episode in 2019, Demon Slayer fans have been on the edge of their seats in anticipation for the next chapter. Thankfully, the show will return in the form of the film Mugen Train which drops in theaters in October.

The epic movie will bridge the gap between seasons one and two. For everything we know about the project, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up in time can watch all episodes on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.