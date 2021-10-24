Demon Slayer cosplayer fights evil as picture perfect Nezuko Kamado

Demon Slayer Season 2 is officially underway, and a marvelous cosplayer named Tenevi got into the spirit of things by transforming into one of the show’s most beloved characters, Nezuko Kamado.

Demon Slayer fans have been waiting more than two years for the show to pick up where it left off in September 2019. It finally returned on October 10, 2021, with the launch of Season 2, and fans couldn’t be happier.

Cosplayers played an important role in keeping everyone hyped during the long wait. Tenevi was one of those people. She wowed us with her incredible takes on Shinobu Kocho.

Now she’s done it again as Nezuko Kamado, who is the second-most popular character in the show according to MyAnimeList users.

Tenevi’s cosplay captured all the details from the long black and wavy hair with red tips to the pink kimono with a hemp leaf pattern, red and white checkered sash, dark brown robe, socks, and sandals.

She didn’t forget about the trademark bamboo muzzle, either. It’s arguably the most iconic part of the outfit, along with the pink ribbon in her hair.

The natural scenery in the background of the photo was a nice touch, too. It looks like we’re seeing a scene in the show, which helps the quality of the cosplay shine even more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tenevi Cosplay Girl (@tenevi_hagane)

Tenevi’s Nezuko Kamado cosplay proves once again that she’s a master of the craft.

