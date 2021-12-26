Demon Slayer cosplayer fends off evil as captivating Nezuko Kamado

Demon Slayer Season 2 is in full flight, and to keep the hype rolling on, talented cosplayer Faid Eyren captivated fans with an incredible take on the ever-popular Nezuko Kamado.

Demon Slayer Season 2 is plodding along after its release was delayed by a year. We’re only three episodes into the new content so far, with the fourth airing on December 26, but fans already can’t get enough of it.

Nezuko is still as popular as ever. In fact, she’s the third-most-popular character in the show based on MyAnimeList polls. So, it’s no surprise that Nezuko cosplays have been popping up all over the internet, too.

Faid Eyren, known as faid_eyren_cosplay on Instagram, is an expert when it comes to cosplaying characters. She finally had a go at transforming into Nezuko, and to no surprise, it ended up being perfect.

She matched everything from her long-flowing hair and pink eyes to the pink hemp-leaf patterned kimono and robe. But that’s not all. She even included little things like the pink hair tye, the bamboo muzzle, and more.

The best part, though, was that she rounded it off by posing in a snowy environment that looks exactly like a scene from the show.

“We traveled to the other part of Japan to take these pictures!” she said. “I spent many hours in the snow with bare legs, but I was really happy with the result! I never expected that Nezuko would fit me, but after I saw the photos, I couldn’t resist.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faid Eyren (@faid_eyren_cosplay)

Faid Eyren’s amazing Nezuko cosplay is one for the ages. However, it’s not the first time she’s caught our attention.

In June 2020, we wrote about her stunning take on Shinobu Kocho. Several months later, we followed it up with an article about her epic transformation into Spirit Blossom Ahri from League of Legends.

Her cosplay gallery is already impressive, but we can’t wait to see what else she’s got planned for the future.