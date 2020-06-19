Demon Slayer cosplayer dances into battle as Insect Pillar Shinobu Kocho

A Demon Slayer cosplayer transformed into Shinobu Kocho with her incredibly accurate costume. The artist's jaw-dropping photos taken in Japan truly bring the popular anime to life like you've never seen before.

Demon Slayer shook up the anime industry in 2019 with its explosive debut. Viewers from around the world became hooked to the edge of their seats, gripped by the show's dark themes and incredible action sequences.

Talented cosplayer 'Faid Eyren' brought one of the series' most popular characters, Shinobu Kocho, to reality. Her stunning depiction is so good, it's almost as if the Insect Pillar has slashed her way out of the screen and into real life.

Demon Slayer cosplayer becomes real life Shinobu

In the series, Demon Slayer Corps is an organization that hunts down evil creatures that lurk the world. The group's strongest swordsmen are called Pillars, and Shinobu represents the Insect. These fighters can control their breath, and unleash immense powers.

Cosplayer Faid Eyren shared her take on the heroine, and brought the anime to life with a gorgeous re-creation in Japan. Photographer 'mirn_japan' captured the artist posing in Kocho's Corps uniform, with assistance from 'Nami's photo' who helped with editing.

Faid truly captures the Demon Slayer character's enchanting look, from her striking eyes, to her purple and black hair which sits under her iconic insect head piece. Butterflies rest on her shoulder as she unsheathes her incredible prop replica of Shinobu's katana.

In the story, the heroine is often surrounded by majestic butterflies which the cosplayer perfectly mirrors in another shot. Holding out her hand, the insect hovers above her finger in one of the best depictions of Shinobu we have ever seen.

The artist shared more shots of her outfit, this time re-creating the character's Butterfly Dance attack. Wielding her sword in the air, Faid is surrounded by the creatures. The whole thing is beautifully tied together by pink Sakura trees in the background.

Ever since wrapping up its first season, Demon Slayer fans have been patiently waiting for what's next. Luckily, the story continues this Fall with the release of the Mugen Train film.

The movie will bridge the gap between Season 1 and 2. For everything know about it, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up in time can watch all episodes on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.